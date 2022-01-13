Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kirtland advocates for unity and humanity

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo | Members from Team Kirtland gathered at the Wing Presentation Center to honor Dr....... read more read more

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members from Team Kirtland gathered at the Wing Presentation Center on Jan. 13, 2022, to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with a presentation, limited to 50 personnel due to COVID protocols, and also streamed online for others to participate.

    The event highlighted Dr. King’s actions, beliefs and how they shaped the Air Force today.

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Nye, 377th Air Base Wing vice commander, opened the event with remarks and commented on Dr. King’s actions during the civil rights movement and how he advocated for unity and humanity.

    “His legacy casts not a shadow, but a light,” said Nye. “Dr. King lived a life of example, showing us through his selfless actions that one American, brave enough to stand up for what is right, can make a difference.”

    Nye added that Airmen should remember that the holiday is not a day off, but a day on which to act on things that move us in the direction King wanted for all of us.
    The event included a keynote address from Air Force Brigadier General Gail Crawford, Director of the Operations and International Law Domain, Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps, who attended the event via video conference from the Pentagon.

    “I have stood in awe of Dr. King’s statue in D.C., but what’s greater than his likeness is his body of work,” said Crawford. “The best leaders are looking for excellence, regardless of race or gender.”
    After her presentation, Crawford answered questions from those in attendance as well as online, and closed with a message.

    “If you pursue excellence, it will work out. Take the time to master your craft and opportunities will open up to you,” said Crawford.

