Alamogordo, N.M. -- Seven F-16 Viper student pilots graduated from the 311th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Basic Course during a ceremony, Jan. 15, 2022, in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
The F-16 B-Course is a 37-week long course required for all student pilots. On average, B-Course students log 70 hours of flying time over 59 sorties in addition to roughly 245 hours of academic training and 69 hours of flight simulator training.
The 49th Wing is the Air Force’s premiere F-16 and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew training wing. Graduates of the F-16 B-Course will be reassigned to operational flying units throughout the Combat Air Force.
Congratulations to the graduates of Class 21-BBH:
Capt. Cody Rochford
Capt. Israel Woodmancy
1st Lt. Michelle Strickland
1st Lt. Mark Brown
1st Lt. Matthew Oliver
1st Lt. Eric Smith
1st Lt. Nicholas Patrick
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 15:22
|Story ID:
|413033
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 311th Fighter Squadron class 21-CBH graduation, by SrA Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT