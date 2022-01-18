Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    311th Fighter Squadron class 21-CBH graduation

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Alamogordo, N.M. -- Seven F-16 Viper student pilots graduated from the 311th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Basic Course during a ceremony, Jan. 15, 2022, in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

    The F-16 B-Course is a 37-week long course required for all student pilots. On average, B-Course students log 70 hours of flying time over 59 sorties in addition to roughly 245 hours of academic training and 69 hours of flight simulator training.

    The 49th Wing is the Air Force’s premiere F-16 and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew training wing. Graduates of the F-16 B-Course will be reassigned to operational flying units throughout the Combat Air Force.

    Congratulations to the graduates of Class 21-BBH:

    Capt. Cody Rochford

    Capt. Israel Woodmancy

    1st Lt. Michelle Strickland

    1st Lt. Mark Brown

    1st Lt. Matthew Oliver

    1st Lt. Eric Smith

    1st Lt. Nicholas Patrick

