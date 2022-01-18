311th Fighter Squadron class 21-CBH graduation

Alamogordo, N.M. -- Seven F-16 Viper student pilots graduated from the 311th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Basic Course during a ceremony, Jan. 15, 2022, in Alamogordo, New Mexico.



The F-16 B-Course is a 37-week long course required for all student pilots. On average, B-Course students log 70 hours of flying time over 59 sorties in addition to roughly 245 hours of academic training and 69 hours of flight simulator training.



The 49th Wing is the Air Force’s premiere F-16 and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew training wing. Graduates of the F-16 B-Course will be reassigned to operational flying units throughout the Combat Air Force.



Congratulations to the graduates of Class 21-BBH:



Capt. Cody Rochford



Capt. Israel Woodmancy



1st Lt. Michelle Strickland



1st Lt. Mark Brown



1st Lt. Matthew Oliver



1st Lt. Eric Smith



1st Lt. Nicholas Patrick

