Rochester native earns NROTC scholarship

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Brendan Lewis, a native of Rochester, Michigan, received a Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) scholarship worth $180,000, Jan. 12.



While the Navy awards thousands of NROTC scholarships every year, Lewis was awarded an Immediate Scholarship Reservation (ISR) scholarship. ISR scholarships are awarded by unit commanding officers and are only given to a select few applicants.



Cmdr. Paolo Singh, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Heartland, awarded Lewis the scholarship after reviewing his application and conducting an in-person interview.



“The Navy has a lot to offer young people who are looking to go to college and then go on to have exciting and rewarding careers,” Singh said. “I really enjoy it when I get to meet students like Brendan, because I know the Navy is getting the type of future leader we need, and I know Brendan is getting ready to begin an exciting journey in his life.”



Lewis is one of four ISR scholarships awarded by Singh during this school year.



Lewis, a senior at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, Michigan, said his interest in becoming a naval officer began a few years ago after talking with a family member.



“In my freshman year, I got to meet my cousin who was in the Marines at the time, and he was telling me all about the experience of what he did while he was there,” Lewis said.



After the discussion, he began researching his options and learned about NROTC scholarships.



Lewis also said his strong desire to serve his community played a large factor in his decision to work towards getting the scholarship.



“I really enjoyed serving my community in high school. I joined a lot of clubs and tried to do outreach to my local community, and I feel like the Navy is just a great place to do that,” Lewis said.



Lewis hopes to be accepted to the University of Michigan where he want to learn about cybersecurity.



I think that I can really serve the country in cyber,” he said. “I think it’s going to be one of the battlegrounds of the future.”



“It’s a huge honor,” Ellis said. “I feel like I worked really hard for this, and it’s good to see everything come together.”



Being selected for the ISR scholarship meant Lewis skipped the usual process where his application would be reviewed with thousands of other applicants by a board of officers.



