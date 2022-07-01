JBLE ASA Welcomes New Commander

The U.S. Army Support Activity, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, officially welcomed its new commander, Lt. Col. Colin Greata, during an assumption of command ceremony January 7, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



Mr. Vincent Grewatz, Director, Installation Management Command Directorate - Training, presided over the ceremony.



“We enter a new chapter here at Fort Eustis and today we welcome Lt. Col. Colin Greata to take the helm of the ASA,” said Grewatz. “We are fortunate as an Army, as an IMCOM, as a community here on Fort Eustis to have found someone so qualified and experienced a leader to be able to take this important position. He brings an extensive record of accomplishment and truly a record of excellence and leadership throughout his career in the Army.”



Greata, a native of Fairfax, Virginia, was commissioned as a U.S. Army Second Lieutenant in the Infantry from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2005. He has served in numerous positions of leadership from Rifle Platoon leader during Operation Iraqi Freedom, to Land Branch Action Officer at the Air Land Sea Application Center. He graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course in 2010 and has deployed around the world in support of global operations.



“I’d also like to thank the current leadership team,” said Grewatz “We’ve had an interesting movement of leaders within the ASA over the last couple of years and I’d like to give a shout-out to Ms. Deserie Garrett-Lehman, who has fleeted up to take the helm as the Garrison Manager of the Army Support Activity for the last several months, so thank you Deserie for doing that.”



The ASA provides Army mission-related and warfighting services, not otherwise managed by Joint Base Langley-Eustis or other installation service providers, enabling Army unit readiness and enhancing the well-being of our nation's Service Members, Family Members and Civilians.



“To members of the Fort Eustis Army Support Activity, America’s ASA, and the community that surrounds it in the worthy mission of supporting our Soldiers and our families, I’m proud to be a part of this team, and I thank you for all that you do,” said Greata. “I want to thank the members of the ASA for each having a hand in shepherding my transition into this position, and for helping me understand the important role we play for the Army team.”



The ASA is part of the joint base management of Fort Eustis, working in partnership with the U.S. Air Force 733rd Mission Support Group, and with the U.S. Navy for management of Fort Story. ASA provided services include housing management, training support services, range management, legal support, multimedia production, casualty assistance center, survivor outreach services, Army Emergency Relief, and SHARP program management.



“As a joint base led by the Air Force, we have a great partnership here at Fort Eustis but there are critical services provided by the Army Support Activity, in partnership with the 733rd, that couldn’t be done without great cooperation and teamwork,” said Grewatz.

