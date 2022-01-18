AFN Naples Changes Frequencies

NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 18, 2022) - Radios in American-made vehicles in the Naples area are now able to receive live local shows on American Forces Network (AFN) “The Eagle,” courtesy of a frequency swap from 107.0 FM to 97.3 FM.



While digital radios in European-made vehicles can be tuned to 107.0, the old frequency on which AFN Naples broadcasted, radios in most American vehicles only tune to odd-numbered frequencies. This meant people in American cars who were trying to tune in to the AFN Naples station were out of luck.



This has now changed with the frequency swap that was conducted on January 18, 2022.



“This change was decades in the making,” said AFN Europe Director, Lt. Col. Adam Hallmark. “We’re grateful to our Italian partners for making this happen, and we’re excited to bring better service to the Naples community,” he said.



AFN brokered deals to broadcast on even-numbered FM frequencies in three communities in Italy before the advent of digital radio tuners. At that time, car radios had analog tuning knobs, so an even-numbered frequency was not an issue. Once digital tuners became standard, the AFN stations on even frequencies at Naples, Aviano, and Vicenza were difficult to pick up in American cars, at best.



AFN Naples Station Manager, Chief Mass Communication Specialist Blake Midnight, worked with Italian Local Nationals and the Italian Ministry of Communication on the swap from the time of his arrival in July of 2020.



“I’m humbled to be in a position to honor the hard work of those who came before me and did the heavy lifting to make this swap happen,” said Chief Midnight. “A special thanks to Ugo Lombardi, our Chief Engineer, and Costanza Chirico, our Admin Assistant -- without them none of this would have happened.”



AFN Naples reaches as far north as Mondragone and as far south as Capri.



Now that the swap has been completed in Naples, AFN will work on similar frequency swaps in the Aviano and Vicenza communities.



Find out more about AFN Naples by following the AFN Naples Facebook page and listening to AFN Naples on your web browser at afneurope.net. You may also download the AFN Europe app and click AFN360, then AFN Naples.



Since 1943, the American Forces Network Europe has been providing American service members, families and Defense Department civilian employees stationed in Europe with the best of American radio and television services.



American Forces Network is a service of the Defense Media Activity.

