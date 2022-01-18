Courtesy Translation: Updated Corona Rules in Hessen

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Wiesbaden City Government from 17 JAN 2022

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Updated Corona Rules in Hessen



The Hessen state government has adapted the current coronavirus protection ordinance to the current decisions of the Minister Presidents' Conference. Since Monday, Jan. 17, updated corona rules have been in force in Hessen – and thus also in Wiesbaden.



The main changes include the standardization and shortening of quarantine periods, the incidence-independent Hessen-wide introduction of the 2G-Plus rule in indoor catering (2G in outdoor catering), the maximum event size of a maximum of 1,000 participants outdoors (previously this was limited to 250). Indoors, it remains at a maximum of 250 participants. Vaccinated and recovered school students can now also participate in all regular student tests and thus achieve the status of 2G-Plus.



The state has also adapted the access rules for 2G-Plus on the basis of the recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute and the Paul Ehrlich Institute. Thus, people with the following proof have access to 2G-Plus areas: Double vaccinated and tested individuals. Recovered and tested individuals. Triple vaccinated (boosted) individuals. Recovered and double vaccinated. Double vaccinated and recovered (New). Vaccinated, recovered, vaccinated (New). Freshly vaccinated twice (maximum three months, from the day of the second vaccination) (New). Freshly recovered (maximum three months, from the day of the positive PCR test) (New). Recovered and freshly vaccinated once (maximum three months, from the day of vaccination) (New).



Exceptions to 2G-Plus apply to the following persons: Children up to school enrollment (no need for testing). Children and adolescents under the age of 18 and people who cannot be vaccinated need an up-to-date test or a test booklet. Double vaccinated or recovered students, with test booklet.



There are also new isolation and quarantine regulations for infected people, household members and contacts. No distinction is made between the Omikron and the Delta variant.



Rules for isolation of corona-infected people (regardless of vaccination status) with positive rapid or PCR test: Ten days of isolation. An order by the health authority is not necessary. Testing-out is possible after seven days with a rapid test at a test site or a PCR test. Special rules apply to employees in hospitals and old people's and nursing homes: There, resuming work is only possible after free-testing with a PCR test after seven days. The prerequisite for this is that the person is symptom-free for at least 48 hours.



Rules for the quarantine of household members of corona-infected (for example, partners, parents, children and so on): In principle, ten days of quarantine apply, an order by the health department is not necessary. Free-testing is possible after seven days with a rapid test by a test site or a PCR test. School student and toddlers can be tested after just five days.



Persons who are household members with the following proof are exempt from quarantine: Triple vaccinated (boosted). Recovered and double vaccinated. Double vaccinated and recovered. Vaccinated, recovered, vaccinated. Freshly vaccinated twice (maximum three months, from the day of the second vaccination). Freshly recovered (maximum three months, from the day of the positive PCR test). Recovered and freshly vaccinated once (maximum three months, from the day of vaccination).



Rules for the quarantine of further contact persons of Corona-infected: This order is made exclusively by the health department. In principle, the quarantine rules and exceptions apply as for household members.



For further questions about the coronavirus, citizens can contact the service hotline of the health department at telephone number (0611) 312828 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., as well as on weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Up-to-date information on the subject of corona as well as the complete regulations are also available under wiesbaden.de/coronavirus.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000415809.php