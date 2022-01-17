Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring MLK

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Training Wing hosted a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on base and the local Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in San Angelo, Texas, Jan. 17.

    Members from Goodfellow and San Angelo gathered to clean up the base and a local community park. A guest speaker from the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter spoke as well as 17th TRW and 17th Training Group leadership.

    This work, Honoring MLK, by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Angelo
    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    MLK Day
    17th Training Wing

