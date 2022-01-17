The 17th Training Wing hosted a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on base and the local Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in San Angelo, Texas, Jan. 17.
Members from Goodfellow and San Angelo gathered to clean up the base and a local community park. A guest speaker from the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter spoke as well as 17th TRW and 17th Training Group leadership.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2022 15:57
|Story ID:
|412978
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Honoring MLK, by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT