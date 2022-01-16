Pa. Guard standing by for winter storm response

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Leslie Rivera with the 1067th Composite Truck Company, 228th Transportation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Leslie Rivera with the 1067th Composite Truck Company, 228th Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, conducts preventive maintenance checks and services (PMCS) on her Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) wrecker in preparation for mission support during Winter Storm Toby March 21 in Philadelphia. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

In support of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania State Police, more than 100 service members with the Pennsylvania National Guard are preparing for possible winter storm assistance missions at multiple locations around the commonwealth.



Winter Storm Izzy is expected to impact Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.



The Pennsylvania Guardsmen are positioned throughout the commonwealth, primarily in Pittsburgh, Erie and Wilkes-Barre, with equipment and troops ready to respond at the request of civilian authorities.



Upon receipt of a mission, troops brave the weather to help their fellow citizens. Possible missions include acting as emergency preparation liaison officers, assisting disabled vehicles and positioning high-clearance medical and heavy transport vehicles in strategic areas.



During state activations, the Pennsylvania National Guard organizes into task forces by region: Pennsylvania Task Force North, Pennsylvania Task Force South, and Pennsylvania Task Force West. Two functional task forces augment these geographic commands, Task Force Support and Task Force Aviation.



Service members are always on duty at the Pennsylvania National Guard’s joint emergency operations center. The center maintains continuous communications with National Guard Bureau and PEMA in order to anticipate future requirements that could be assigned to Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen.