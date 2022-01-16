Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. Guard standing by for winter storm response

    Pa. Guard supports statewide response to Winter Storm Toby

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2022

    Story by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    In support of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania State Police, more than 100 service members with the Pennsylvania National Guard are preparing for possible winter storm assistance missions at multiple locations around the commonwealth.

    Winter Storm Izzy is expected to impact Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

    The Pennsylvania Guardsmen are positioned throughout the commonwealth, primarily in Pittsburgh, Erie and Wilkes-Barre, with equipment and troops ready to respond at the request of civilian authorities.

    Upon receipt of a mission, troops brave the weather to help their fellow citizens. Possible missions include acting as emergency preparation liaison officers, assisting disabled vehicles and positioning high-clearance medical and heavy transport vehicles in strategic areas.

    During state activations, the Pennsylvania National Guard organizes into task forces by region: Pennsylvania Task Force North, Pennsylvania Task Force South, and Pennsylvania Task Force West. Two functional task forces augment these geographic commands, Task Force Support and Task Force Aviation.

    Service members are always on duty at the Pennsylvania National Guard’s joint emergency operations center. The center maintains continuous communications with National Guard Bureau and PEMA in order to anticipate future requirements that could be assigned to Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen.

