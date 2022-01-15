NC Guard 113th Sustainment Brigade Soldiers Deploy for Winter Storm Izzy

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | Soldiers of the North Carolina National Guard's 113th Sustainment Brigade deploy on...... read more read more

Soldiers of the North Carolina National Guard's 113th Sustainment Brigade deploy on orders of the Governor to the NCNG Readiness Center in Greensboro, North Carolina for Winter Storm Izzy, Jan. 15, 2022. The nearly 40 Soldiers are assigned to All Hazard Response Teams and other force packages to support local authorities' response to a significant incoming winter storm in the region.