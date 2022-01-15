Soldiers of the North Carolina National Guard's 113th Sustainment Brigade deployed on orders of the Governor to the NCNG Readiness Center in Greensboro, North Carolina for Winter Storm Izzy, Jan. 15, 2022. The nearly 40 Soldiers are assigned to All Hazard Response Teams and other force packages to support local authorities’ response to a significant incoming winter storm in the region.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2022 12:36
|Story ID:
|412966
|Location:
|GREENSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NC Guard 113th Sustainment Brigade Soldiers Deploy for Winter Storm Izzy, by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT