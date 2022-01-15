Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    Soldiers of the North Carolina National Guard's 113th Sustainment Brigade deployed on orders of the Governor to the NCNG Readiness Center in Greensboro, North Carolina for Winter Storm Izzy, Jan. 15, 2022. The nearly 40 Soldiers are assigned to All Hazard Response Teams and other force packages to support local authorities’ response to a significant incoming winter storm in the region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022
    Story ID: 412966
    Location: GREENSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NC Guard 113th Sustainment Brigade Soldiers Deploy for Winter Storm Izzy, by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    NCNG
    State Active Duty
    113th Sustainment Brigade
    Winter Storm Izzy
    All Hazard Response Team

