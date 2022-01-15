Task Force Liberty member receives diploma while deployed

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. –

Senior Airman Brandon Mitchell, a member with Task Force Liberty, received his degree while deployed in support of Operation Allies Welcome on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Dec. 18, 2021.



Since Mitchell, a reservist with the 910th Airlift Wing stationed at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, was unable to attend his commencement ceremony, he was awarded his degree by Task Force Liberty leadership and co-workers at a private ceremony.



“I began my college career at Youngstown State University in the fall semester of 2011 right after graduating high school from Youngstown Christian High School in June of the same year. Unfortunately, during the spring semester of my freshman year in 2012, my father passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack,” said Mitchell. “Since that life changing event, school was put on the back burner. There were times when I was able to go back for a semester or two and then there were times when I had to sit out a semester or two. Just to know that I was able to persevere through life’s obstacles and still achieve my goal, no matter the time frame, says a lot about myself as a person and plays into the character of who I am today.”



Mitchell was able to handle school while still remaining ready for the mission at hand.



“Managing school life on deployment wasn’t easy, yet doable with commitment and dedication. I worked 12 hour night shifts, five days a week,” said Mitchell. “Some days I was able to hold off school work until my days off, other days I had to sacrifice some sleep to meet deadlines. My professors were aware of my deployment and were able to accommodate me as much as possible.”



Mitchell says he plans on commissioning with the reserves and pursuing a federal law enforcement career with his degree.



“The Air Force played a huge role in getting my degree,” said Mitchell. “I was 26 years old when I joined the reserves on April 26, 2019. My dad enlisted in the Air Force during Vietnam.”



Mitchell talks about how his regimented father influenced his decision growing up.



“He used to always tell me of the benefits the military has to offer and suggested I enlist after high school but I neglected his suggestion and went to college because of the things my dad made me do such as making my bed every morning, tight and right that a coin can bounce off of it,” said Mitchell. “I thought he was crazy for some of the stuff he still did even after his time in the Air Force. That just goes to show that what the Air Force teaches you, sticks with you for a very long time. Once I enlisted I saw what he saw. I saw commitment and dedication. It was that commitment and dedication that led me to graduate with my associates degree while at basic training in December 2019, as well as graduate with my bachelors degree while deployed in support of Operation Allies Welcome in December 2021.”

