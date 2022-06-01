eNavFit Announced for the Active Component of the Fleet

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – The Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP) released NAVADMIN 004/22 today announcing eNavFit for the active component of the Fleet starting in February 2022.



With eNavFit’s release to both the active and reserve force, the Navy’s Talent Management Task Force (TMTF) has delivered the first in a series of Performance Evaluation Transformation and Talent Management (PET-TM) programs designed to better develop, assess and retain top talent in the Navy.



Upon release, active component Sailors can access eNavFit through BUPERS Online (BOL) within Navy Personnel Command Document Services. eNavFit enables Sailors to draft, edit, electronically route, and digitally sign performance evaluations with electronic submission to the Sailor’s Official Military Personnel File in a matter of days. eNavFit was designed to operate in both traditional office and disconnected environments. The functionality of eNavFit will improve report accuracy, timeliness, and quality as well as reduce evaluation processing, submission errors, and routing delays. NAVFIT98A is scheduled to sunset in late fiscal year 2022.



“Currently, Sailors have to wait up to two weeks after the report reaches PERS-32 to see their evaluations appear in their official records,” said CDR Beau Bennett, eNavFit team lead. “eNavFit is poised to reduce that time down to a matter of days. And because it has robust policy validation built into the interface, we should see a dramatic decrease in the number of rejected reports.”



In addition to being a technological improvement, eNavFit is also a critical bridge to future improvements. “eNavFit is an important step toward modernizing the Navy’s performance management system overall,” said CAPT Ben Baran, PET-TM coordinator. “We are also working hard on steadily improving our performance management system into one that truly incentivizes, develops, and assesses the behaviors needed throughout the Navy to outthink and outfight any adversary while cultivating a culture of warfighting excellence rooted in our core values.”



Led by RDML Michael Schwerin, Deputy Commander, Navy Personnel Command, the TMTF is working several key talent management initiatives focused on improving the Navy’s performance evaluation system and re-invigorating our culture for Sailor development through timely, honest, and actionable performance feedback and developmental conversations. The end state of the TMTF is to ensure effective Sailor development that retains the best and fully qualified Sailors, in the right assignments, to maximize the warfighting effectiveness of the Navy.



Performance evaluation training materials including an eNavFit user guide, video tutorials, and quick reference cards can be found via the MyNavy HR website at https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Performance-Evaluation/eNAVFIT/



For more information, the full NAVADMIN can be found here: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Portals/55/Messages/NAVADMIN/NAV2022/NAV22004.txt?ver=VHggr8Z2gf5-0-iI2Vo1dg%3d%3d

