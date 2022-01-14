Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Lindsey Acosta

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (January 14, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter in an awards ceremony December 17, 2021.

Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Lindsey Acosta, from Chicago, Illinois, was named Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Acosta is Great Lakes’ Security department Charlie section leading petty officer. She has been in the Navy for 4 years and aboard Great Lakes for nearly a year.

“It is an honor to be recognized as NSGL’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter,” said Acosta. “Since joining the Navy in 2017, I have met so many amazing leaders and mentors that have helped me along the way and I would have been able to do this without them. I am extremely grateful to even have been nominated in the first place and I hope to pass on all the experience I gained throughout this process to the Sailors I am responsible to.”

Acosta works with the sentries in her section, safeguarding personnel and preventing unauthorized access to the installation, materials, documents, and other assets. Additionally she works as a duty armorer and manage the daily issue, receipt, and inventory of over 15,000 rounds of ammunition and 281 small arms and equipment.

“I want to thank everyone in the Security Department and Charlie Section for all of your guidance and mentorship since checking into the command,” said Acosta. “You all make this job worth it and even being nominated for this award would not be possible without all of your support. Thank you!”

