Sailor of the Quarter: Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Joseph Tadeo

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (January 14, 2022) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter in an awards ceremony December 17, 2021.

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Joseph Tadeo, from Chicago, Illinois, was named Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Tadeo is Great Lakes’ military correction liaison office leading petty officer. He has been in the Navy for 10 years and aboard Great Lakes for nearly two years.

“I am humbled and honored about being the Sailor of the Quarter [for the fourth] quarter,” said Tadeo. “I am also thankful for the junior guys and gals for the all the hard work they put in, I wouldn’t be in this position if weren’t for them. Also thankful and blessed to the leadership onboard NSGL believing and trusting me. It shows that hard work and dedication pays off.”

Tadeo correction liaison to Lake County adult correction facility for Naval Station Great Lakes. He manages, supervises, and coordinates all aspects of the correction program to include prisoner initial bookings and release, prisoner movement, health, comfort and safety of all prisoners. Tadeo is the sole correction counselor onboard the installation who’s job initial and weekly prisoner counseling, rehabilitation and supervision of all prisoners. In addition to his daily duties, Tadeo serves as the funeral rifle team coordinator covering six different states.

“My favorite part of my job is being a correction counselor and just being able to talk to prisoners and seeing others people point of view and mindset and just being able to help them out in either going back to service or being a functioning member of the society,” said Tadeo. “Also as a funeral rifle team detail coordinator it is always been my pleasure to give a full honor service to those who gone before us and have given the ultimate sacrifice and just to give them the best service they deserved.”

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 12:44 Story ID: 412924 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor of the Quarter: Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Joseph Tadeo, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.