RIA SAMC delivers donations to local animal shelter, embraces community

Courtesy Photo | (From left) Sgt. Maj. Andy Hardy, Master Sgt. Conchetta McCregg, and Sgt. 1st Class Mikaela Clark, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, get to know one of the King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter's guests in Davenport, Iowa, during a volunteering event organized by the Rock Island Arsenal Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, Dec. 17, 2021. The RIA-SAMC collected and donated 15 bags of dog food, two boxes of gently used blankets, and four boxes of animal toys. (Courtesy photo of SFC Mikaela Clark)

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Three U.S. Army Sustainment Command noncommissioned officers delivered donations received by community members to a Quad Cities animal shelter, Dec. 17.



Sgt. Maj. Andy Hardy, Master Sgt. Conchetta McCregg, and Sgt. 1st Class Mikaela Clark, members of the Rock Island Arsenal Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, conducted a two-week pet rescue donation drive for King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter, located in Davenport, Iowa. They later dropped off the donations, sneaking in a chance to pet, walk, and play with the animals there.



The SAMC is a private organization outside the Army that was originally created at Fort Hood, Texas, in 1986, to honor Sgt. Audie L. Murphy, the most decorated combat Solider of World War II. It spread Army-wide in 1994, with other installations retaining the selection process for their own NCOs.



Today, the SAMC raises money through innovative activities and projects, and at times accepts various types of donations to support events either within the Army, the local community, or both.



“It is important for the club to be involved with the local community to give back to all of those who support the Soldiers,” said McCregg, president of the RIA-SAMC. “The Rock Island Chapter view of service is very important to us, and we hold this honor to do so in high regard.”



According to the no kill shelter’s website, their mission is to “to serve our community by taking in homeless and surrendered pets and finding them loving, forever homes through our comprehensive adoption process.” The shelter also strives to address the issue of pet overpopulation by providing a spay and neuter program for low income families, and offers assistance with their pet food pantry and temporary pet placement for the homeless that reside in our community.



“The no kill shelter hopes to aid the estimated 600,000 families and 1.35 million children that experience homelessness in the United States, 63% of which have a pet,” said McCregg.



The RIA-SAMC collected and donated 15 bags of dog food, two boxes of gently used blankets, and four boxes of animal toys.



“We want our community to know that they are like family to us on the installation, and the SAMC doesn’t mind being the ‘go to’ organization to respond in a time of need,” McCregg said.



Some of the previous donations the club has provided include winter coats, school backpacks for children who cannot afford them, and food and toys to animal shelters in the surrounding area.



The events are planned around a specific theme for the month, and are spearheaded by Clark, RIA-SAMC vice president, who reaches out to community organizations to find out where help is needed the most.

“Once SFC Clark receives a ‘yes’ from the organization, she pieces all the details together and sends out invites to anyone across the installation that would like to participate/volunteer in assisting us,” said McCregg. “She plans our volunteering events flawlessly.”



SAMC events are open to all Department of Defense Civilians, Soldiers, NCOs and officers, and all volunteer hours conducted with the club can go towards the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, she said. The club also encourages other NCOs to accept the challenge of becoming a member by hosting study hall sessions and boards to continuously motivate, challenge, and eventually award the next elite NCO as a member of SAMC.



“This club is comprised of elite NCOs who are dedicated to success, determined to strive, and being the best of the best,” she said, adding that the exposure to nonmembers alike is a unique and invaluable experience.



“At the very least, without becoming a member and choosing to attend the volunteer opportunities and study hall, you will walk away ‘sharpened’,” she said. “We take pride in ‘iron sharpening iron’, and you will surely be polished and sharp coming out.”



McGregg talked about the purpose of SAMC, which is for leaders who continuously strive and dedicate themselves to performing above the Army standard to lead and serve Soldiers, family members, and civilians.



“Being a part of this club has been the greatest accomplishment, and the most honorable achievement thus far in my career,” she said.



The RIA-SAMC will conduct another volunteering opportunity to support King's Harvest Pet Rescue No-Kill Shelter in the near future to continue building on the relationship the club has developed.