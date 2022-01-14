167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight January 2022

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Nelson is a crew chief for the 167th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for January 2022.



As a crew chief, Nelson is responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of the wing’s C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. He conducts inspections, diagnoses malfunctions, replaces components and maintains records for the aircraft.



“Tech. Sgt. Nelson is a highly dependable and motivated [non-commissioned officer],” said Master Sgt. Joshua Anderson, 167th AMXS flight chief. “He is constantly striving to gain as much knowledge about the aircraft as he can which shows how passionate he Is about his career field.”



Anderson said Nelson doesn’t shy away from work, he seeks new challenges and accomplishes them safely and effectively.



“Tech. Sgt. Nelson is one of AMXS’s top flying crew chiefs with an impressive 301 hours in FY 2021,” Anderson said.



Hometown: Harpers Ferry, WV



Job Title: Crew Chief



How long have you served in the unit? 14 years



My job here is important because: We as a team of aircraft maintainers provide safe, reliable, and sustainable aircraft to support the wings global airlift mission



Civilian job: N/A, I am a full time AGR



Education: High School only so far



Hobbies: Gaming, learning odd/random facts about anything



Goals: Continue to climb the military rank structure and to be a good mentor to the new airmen coming to our wing.



I am proudest of: My wife continuing to help the local people as a nurse before, during, and after the COVID pandemic



People may be surprised to know this about me: I don’t like marshmallows



The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: Fly missions on the C-17 as a Flying Crew Chief



One/Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: You have to being doing something to do something wrong. Nobody is perfect all the time. Humans mess up and that’s how to learn and better ourselves through trial and error.



My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Your career is mostly limited by yourself. Work hard and try to make to best of the opportunities you get.



The best thing about working with my team is: We are just like a real family.

