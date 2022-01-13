SMMC-II MEF Force Level Summit

Photo By Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black speaks with Marines with...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black speaks with Marines with 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion about the capabilities of FIM-92 Stinger Missile on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Blacks visit comes as a part of the II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) Force-Level-Summit that is intended to demonstrate the capabilities of II MEF and how it would operate in a maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell) see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black along with fellow sergeants major convened for the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps - II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Force-Level-Summit commenced, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 13, 2022. The Force-Level-Summit is a quarterly event held to discuss the current and future affairs of the Marine Corps. This year, sergeants major will be observing II MEF in action at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue.



“Bringing in the force level sergeants major to see the synergy of the II Marine Expeditionary Force builds awareness,” said Sgt. Maj. Black. “It provides our senior enlisted leaders the vision to see what our capabilities are today. Force Design is not far – Force Design is now. What we expect to see is how our Marine Expeditionary Force would operate in a maritime environment through our foundational amphibious capabilities.”



Black’s visit comes as a part of the II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) Force Level Summit that is intended to demonstrate the capabilities of II MEF and how it would operate in a maritime environment.