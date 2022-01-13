NMFP Sailor selected MSC ‘IT Senior Officer of the Year’

Photo By David Bennett | U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Hunter Coates, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Pacific, works in...... read more read more Photo By David Bennett | U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Hunter Coates, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Pacific, works in office as regional information systems officer. The Director of Navy Medical Service Corps (MSC) selected Coates as senior information technology officer of the year Dec. 16, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by David A. Bennett) see less | View Image Page

The Director of Navy Medical Service Corps (MSC) selected a Naval Medical Forces Pacific Sailor, from nominations across the Navy Medicine enterprise, for a senior information technology officer-of-the-year award, Dec. 16.



The MSC named Lt. Cmdr. Hunter R. Coates, regional information systems officer, NMFP, as the Information Technology Senior Officer of the Year for 2021.



“Lt. Cmdr. Coates has a proven record of superior leadership, demonstrated performance excellence and the innate ability to navigate this complex organization to ensure mission success,” said Rear Adm. Timothy Weber, Commander, NMFP. “His talent is felt enterprise wide, and his contributions have positively impacted the Fleet and the Fleet Marine Force.”



The purpose of this award is to recognize MSC Officers whose leadership, professional knowledge and administrative/clinical/research expertise who have significantly contributed to enhancing warfighter performance, operational capabilities, readiness and Navy Medicine, according to submission guidelines.



Coates’ work impacted healthcare delivery to about 650,000 beneficiaries and the readiness missions for 18,000 Navy-Medicine staff members supported by NMFP.



Among his accomplishments, he spearheaded the development and standardization of the process to extend the medical network for line commands. This required collaboration that spanned across the entire DHA organization and established a repeatable process that will be used Tri-Service wide.



He also managed the considerable undertaking of implementing the IT structure for the new electronic health record, MHS GENESIS, at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) Hawaii, San Diego and Camp Pendleton, as well as surveyed the IT prerequisites at USNMRTCs Guam, Yokosuka and Okinawa, which positions these sites for a successful rollout of MHS GENESIS.



“Lt. Cmdr. Coates has a proven record of superior leadership, demonstrated performance excellence and an innate ability to ensure mission success. This award is well deserved and we are fortunate to have him as part of the Navy Medicine family,” remarked Mr. Jerry Brown III, Deputy Chief of Staff M4/6, and NMFP.

MHS GENESIS is a DoD-wide, electronic health record system that provides enhanced and secure technology to manage health information. The system combines health records from primary care providers, pharmacy, laboratory, immunization and dental clinics all on one network, according to the official website of the military health system, www.health.mil.



“This is truly an honor to be considered for this award. I couldn’t do it without the support of the command and the talented professionals with whom I work,” explained Coates. “This has been a tough year, but a rewarding one as well.”



The MSC Officer of the Year program was founded in 2016. Specialty leaders from respective medical communities conducted boards to review submissions to select the award winner. The awardees will receive letters of commendation from the Director, Navy Medical Service Corps in January.



NMFP provides oversight for 10 NMRTCs on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that man, train and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness.