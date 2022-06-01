Fort Sill bids farewell to Army National Guard deputy commanding general

Photo By Monica Wood | Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill,...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, speaks to attendees of the retreat ceremony for Brig. Gen. Bryan Grenon and his wife Monica. Grenon served two years at Fort Sill as the deputy commanding general, U.S. Army National Guard for the field artillery. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (Jan. 6, 2022) – Cold weather ensured that Brig. Gen. Bryan Grenon’s retreat ceremony would be indoors. However, that didn’t stop the salute battery, the Artillery Half Section and the 77th Army Band Quintet from participating in the ceremony Jan. 6 at Snow Hall.

Grenon relinquished his duties as the deputy commanding general, United States Army National Guard for the field artillery, after serving in the capacity since February 2020.

Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, hosted the ceremony and said his primary job has been the U.S. Army National Guard for the field artillery deputy commanding general. “And with great talent comes additional duties such as the chair of the National Guard Fires Readiness Advisory Council, representative chief for the National Guard Bureau and the director of the Army National Guard for Field Artillery at Fort Sill.”

Kamper said Grenon has helped move the football down the field and his contribution has been significant for both the air defense and field artillery. Grenon worked hard on the resurgence or the reestablishment of the artillery across active Army National Guard, he said.

“That's been huge,” said Kamper. It's taken a lot of work to get there; a lot of building consensus and Bryan has accelerated that.”

According to Kamper, the other thing Grenon has done well is connecting with people -- those officers and enlisted Soldiers who are transitioning through Fort Sill’s schools.

“Your presence and engagement is a legacy that will carry on for a long, long time,” said Kamper. “You've left the jersey in a better place is the way I would probably summarize it best -- especially since that's one of the Fires 50.”

Grenon thanked the command group for making him part of the Fort Sill team for the last two years.

“I would not have enjoyed my time here if it weren't for the climate that was set by all of you,” he said. “As far as the Fires 50 go, Number 45 is my favorite: ‘Life’s more fun with great teammates.’

“It was special for me to be part of the Army's modernization efforts and force design updates, as we shape the future of the field artillery and especially the National Guard. I am truly thankful for that opportunity. My job here has been to represent the Army National Guard for field artillery at Fort Sill, the home of the field artillery, not only nationally but worldwide,” he said.

“I want to give a special thanks to the field artillery commandants Brig. Gen. Andy Preston and his predecessor Phil Brooks, and, of course, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael McMurdy for their outstanding efforts to shape the future of combat. They embraced the one team 1.5 concept, our active component, and Army National Guard for artillery units and Soldiers are amazing because of their leadership.”

Grenon finished by talking about his excitement for the future of the Army National Guard and the importance of artillery to the future Army.

“We are, as a country and as an Army, investing money, time and effort to make it the best artillery that's out there,” he said. “I'm pretty excited about that. Because we're on the cusp of doing that and it's a bright future.”