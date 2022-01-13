NAS Pensacola Holds Change of Command

Photo By Jason Bortz | Capt. Terrence Shashaty officially departs the change of command ceremony after...... read more read more Photo By Jason Bortz | Capt. Terrence Shashaty officially departs the change of command ceremony after assuming command of Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Jan. 13, at the National Naval Aviation Museum. Following the change of command ceremony, Capt. Tim Kinsella retired from Navy during a separate ceremony. see less | View Image Page

Capt. Terrence Shashaty assumed command of Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola from Capt. Tim Kinsella during a change of command ceremony Jan. 13 at the National Naval Aviation Museum.



Kinsella served as the commanding officer since March 2019 and led the base following a terrorist attack that resulted in the death of three Sailors and injured eight individuals, a global pandemic that threatened the mission of NAS Pensacola and a category II hurricane that caused extensive damages to the installation. With Kinsella’s leadership, NAS Pensacola managed to limit the effects of these events to base operations.



“NAS Pensacola faced some difficult challenges over the past few years, but I am so proud of how everyone on base, active duty service members and civilian employees alike, came together and faced these challenges head on with grit and determination,” said Kinsella. “It’s been the greatest honor of my life to be the commanding officer of this historic installation, but it was the people of this base that truly inspired me every single day I put on my uniform.”



For his outstanding leadership and service to NAS Pensacola, Capt. Tim Kinsella received the John Paul Jones Award for Inspirational Leadership from the Navy League of the United States in 2021. The John Paul Jones Award for Inspirational Leadership is awarded to the naval officer that has made an outstanding contribution to the high standards of leadership in the naval service.



Kinsella was also adamant for building strong relationships with the local community and improving the education in the local area for not only active duty family members, but for all local families. With his perseverance, NAS Pensacola was awarded a Department of Defense STARBASE program. The program, which will be located at the National Flight Academy onboard the installation, will allow 5th grade students from Title 1 schools in the local communities to have a place to learn STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) related topics starting in January 2022. Pensacola State College is also opening a charter high school near NAS Pensacola in 2022 that military children will be able to attend.



“I want to show children in Pensacola the art of the possible,” said Kinsella. “It is my hope that STARBASE Pensacola and the charter school will inspire students to unlock their potential and achieve more than they thought possible. Pensacola is an amazing community and has always had a strong relationship with the installation. As the installation improves, so does the community and vice versa. This bond between the community and NAS Pensacola is what makes Pensacola a special place. When we work together, that’s when the magic happens!”



Shashaty, a Brooklyn, New York, native and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, is reporting to NAS Pensacola following duty with the Joint Chiefs of Staff as the electronic warfare branch chief for the Deputy Directorate for Global Operations. Like all Navy aviators, Shashaty began his aviation training at NAS Pensacola and earned his pilot wings in 2000. Throughout his Navy career, he flew the EA-6B Prowler and EA-18G Growler and has over 400 combat hours in Iraq and Afghanistan.



“I am excited about this opportunity to be the commanding officer of NAS Pensacola,” said Shashaty. “I started my aviation career here and look forward to building on the outstanding achievements of the NAS Pensacola team. Every person, military and civilian, on NAS Pensacola plays a vital role in our mission and together, as a team, we will achieve great things.”



Following the change of command ceremony, Kinsella retired from Navy during a separate ceremony. He will remain in the Pensacola area and will continue to be active in the community.



“I have had a wonderful and fulfilling career in the Navy and this has been the absolute highlight, but now it’s time to start the next chapter of my life and focus on my family,” said Kinsella. “We have made lifelong friendships here in Pensacola and it’s always felt like home to us, so it’s an easy decision for us to stay. No matter what the future holds, I will always be proud to say that I was the commanding officer of NAS Pensacola.”



Known as “The Cradle of Naval Aviation,” NAS Pensacola is the second largest training base in the Navy with approximately 60,000 students trained annually. The installation supports 127 tenant commands from all branches of the service and is one of only four installations in the United States with an active airfield and deepwater port.