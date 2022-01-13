New Year, New Battles: Medal of Honor Recipient Speaks on Facing Fears

Medal of Honor recipient and former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia was the guest speaker in a Leader Professional Development training session held by the 923rd Contracting Battalion and Mission and Installation Contracting Command, 1st Infantry Division, Jan. 12, 2022.



The LPD focused on leadership and facing fear, was held virtually through Microsoft Teams due to COVID-19 safety protocols implemented by 1ID.

Bellavia, who earned his Medal of Honor for his actions in 2004 as a squad leader in support of Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah, Iraq, said he was humbled to be a part of the discussion. Being a former noncommissioned officer, he emphasized throughout the LPD the importance NCO’s have as leaders.



“We are, in the Army, the World’s largest adoption agency, and we’re only as good as what our subordinates do after impacted by our leadership,” he said. “We are a family, we are green, we are one Army. We look different, we vote different, we love different, but we are a team and nothing is going to touch us.”



The former Big Red One Soldier recalled a time during his service where as an NCO he had a small fear that a hardworking junior enlisted Soldier would possibly eclipse him in rank, then shortly afterwards Bellavia said he realized his purpose as an NCO was to let go of that fear and push that Soldier’s potential to the max, even if it did eclipse him.



Bellavia continued by discussing how embracing criticism not only helps a person’s fears, but can be used as a good leadership skill as well.



“I know that my leaders were hard on me because they wanted better for me,” he said. “My criticisms I receive are to sharpen me and make me the strongest sword out there, and I want that.”



Bellavia reemphasized in his closing remarks how important leadership is within the Army and what he sees for the organizations future.



“Everything has a purpose towards mission success, and it’s our responsibility as leaders to be consistent,” he said. “Joining the Army is the best decision that anyone can make and believe that the new generation will save the World and it’s because of the leadership that we provide today.”

