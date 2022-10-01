Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria conducts Change of Responsibility

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kasandra Boulier

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria bid farewell to their top enlisted...... read more read more

    GERMANY

    01.10.2022

    Story by Kirk Frady 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    VILSECK, Germany – U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria bid farewell to their top enlisted Soldier and welcomed her replacement on Jan. 10 at Rose Barracks in Vilseck.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kasandra Boulier, a native of Cullman, Alabama, relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Tanya Boudreaux who comes from MEDDAC-Japan where she served as the Senior Enlisted Advisor.

    Bouiler, a 68W Health Care Specialist, enlisted in the Army in 1994 and served the past 26 years in various operational and TDA assignments in the United States and Germany. She also deployed to Iraq three times in support of combat operations.

    “Command Sgt. Maj. Boulier has proven herself a leader and become a trailblazer for MEDDAC-B in the face of COVID-19 response, as well as training the force in a constrained training environment,” said Col. Merbin Carattini, commander of MEDDAC-B. “During the course of her tenure, she ensured we maintained an optimized total force leading the roughly 700 Soldiers and civilian employees serving across our five clinics and two medical forward operating sites providing outstanding medical care to over 32,000 beneficiaries.”

    Carattini remarked about Boulier’s ability to foster partner relationships across the region that assisted in overall operations, keeping force health protection at the forefront while maintaining a ready and relevant force.

    “Command Sgt. Maj. Boulier effortlessly led MEDDAC-B in becoming the top Army Medicine organization in terms of readiness, maintaining more than a 91 percent readiness average during the entirety of her tenure,” said Carattini.

    Carattini applauded Boulier’s commitment to excellence and always leading by example.

    “Her commitment to building leaders and inspiring excellence in action has led to six EFMB holders, five airborne paratroopers, nine air assault awardees, 150 foreign award recipients, Best Medic, Best Leader, and Best Warrior RHCE winners consecutively in multiple categories, MEDCOM SARC of the Year and 21st TSC Career Counselor of the Year,” added Carattini.

    Bouiler’s next duty assignment will be at Fort. Bragg, N.C. where she will serve as the command sergeant major for Womack Army Medical Center. She previously served with the 82nd Airborne Division.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Boudreaux entered the Army in 1996 as a 68T Animal Care Specialist and has spent the past 20 plus years serving in a variety of assignments in the United States, Japan and Europe to include deploying in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2011-2012.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 03:40
    Story ID: 412831
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria conducts Change of Responsibility, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kasandra Boulier
    Command Sgt. Maj. Tanya Boudreaux

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    MEDDAC Bavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT