U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria conducts Change of Responsibility

VILSECK, Germany – U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria bid farewell to their top enlisted Soldier and welcomed her replacement on Jan. 10 at Rose Barracks in Vilseck.



Command Sgt. Maj. Kasandra Boulier, a native of Cullman, Alabama, relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Tanya Boudreaux who comes from MEDDAC-Japan where she served as the Senior Enlisted Advisor.



Bouiler, a 68W Health Care Specialist, enlisted in the Army in 1994 and served the past 26 years in various operational and TDA assignments in the United States and Germany. She also deployed to Iraq three times in support of combat operations.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Boulier has proven herself a leader and become a trailblazer for MEDDAC-B in the face of COVID-19 response, as well as training the force in a constrained training environment,” said Col. Merbin Carattini, commander of MEDDAC-B. “During the course of her tenure, she ensured we maintained an optimized total force leading the roughly 700 Soldiers and civilian employees serving across our five clinics and two medical forward operating sites providing outstanding medical care to over 32,000 beneficiaries.”



Carattini remarked about Boulier’s ability to foster partner relationships across the region that assisted in overall operations, keeping force health protection at the forefront while maintaining a ready and relevant force.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Boulier effortlessly led MEDDAC-B in becoming the top Army Medicine organization in terms of readiness, maintaining more than a 91 percent readiness average during the entirety of her tenure,” said Carattini.



Carattini applauded Boulier’s commitment to excellence and always leading by example.



“Her commitment to building leaders and inspiring excellence in action has led to six EFMB holders, five airborne paratroopers, nine air assault awardees, 150 foreign award recipients, Best Medic, Best Leader, and Best Warrior RHCE winners consecutively in multiple categories, MEDCOM SARC of the Year and 21st TSC Career Counselor of the Year,” added Carattini.



Bouiler’s next duty assignment will be at Fort. Bragg, N.C. where she will serve as the command sergeant major for Womack Army Medical Center. She previously served with the 82nd Airborne Division.



Command Sgt. Maj. Boudreaux entered the Army in 1996 as a 68T Animal Care Specialist and has spent the past 20 plus years serving in a variety of assignments in the United States, Japan and Europe to include deploying in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2011-2012.