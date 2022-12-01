AFMC Connect poised to enter third year of resiliency support

The Air Force Materiel Command is moving into the third year of utilizing AFMC Connect as a tool to strengthen connectivity and improve support to members.

The focus of the program continues to be resiliency.

“In each of the past two years since the program’s inception in 2020, strides have been made which strengthened the impact of AFMC Connect,” said Jennifer Treat, Chief, AFMC Integrated Prevention and Resilience. “Now, support to leaders at all levels has been integrated to further refine and fortify the initiative.”

In a recent introductory letter to AFMC leaders, the ongoing need to strengthen unit connectedness is acknowledged and encouraged.

“This year we will be targeting our leaders at the lowest levels, focusing on how this initiative can positively impact their relationships with their people and make their organizations more cohesive,” said Lt. Gen. Carl E. Schaefer, Deputy Commander, AFMC.

Quarterly themes, with monthly training topics designed to facilitate deliberate and meaningful discussions between leaders and Airmen, resumes in 2022, with community as the first quarterly theme of the year.

The theme emphasizes the importance of having a strong personal and professional community within a member’s support system.

The quarterly themes for 2022 are: Family Connections, Purpose, Sharing and Community.

Tools are designed to facilitate deliberate and meaningful discussions during the short virtual, or in- person discussions with members.

For 2022, enhancements have also been made to the monthly focus guide to help supervisors with conducting the connect discussion sessions.

Supervisors are encouraged to focus on how this initiative can positively impact relationships with their people to make organizations more connected and mission-ready.

“AFMC Connect provides a framework for leaders to increase connections to their personnel. The tools are only guides and don’t need to be accomplished verbatim,” said Treat. “The initiative is flexible by design.”

The command continually strives to make adjustments to further the impact of AFMC Connect.

“Through discussions focused on the monthly topics, Airmen and civilians learn more about one another and their personal experiences, ultimately helping them to realize that they are not alone in their experiences in life and can turn to one another for support and understanding during challenging times,” said Treat.

More information on the initiative can be found in the AFMC Connect Implementation Guide at:

https://www.afmc.af.mil/Portals/13/CY21%20AFMC%20Connect%20Implementation%20Guidance%20%287%20Sep%202021%29.pdf

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 23:22 Story ID: 412822 Location: WPAFB, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMC Connect poised to enter third year of resiliency support, by Estella Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.