    2021 Top Management & Performance Challenges Facing HHS

    WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2021

    Story by Tremayne Matthews 

    Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General

    HHS-OIG has identified six top management and performance challenges (TMCs) that HHS faces as it strives to fulfill its mission to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans. These top challenges reflect overarching issues that affect multiple HHS programs and responsibilities, though these are not the only challenges that confront HHS. OIG reports are a key resource that highlight specific opportunities to improve HHS programs and operations.

