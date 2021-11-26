2021 Top Management & Performance Challenges Facing HHS

HHS-OIG has identified six top management and performance challenges (TMCs) that HHS faces as it strives to fulfill its mission to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans. These top challenges reflect overarching issues that affect multiple HHS programs and responsibilities, though these are not the only challenges that confront HHS. OIG reports are a key resource that highlight specific opportunities to improve HHS programs and operations.



