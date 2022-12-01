New lodging building opens at training center

Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- The I.G. Brown Training and Education...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s new lodging building, January 12, 2022, opened this month on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. The 2,400 square foot building provides a large lobby area for customer service and room check-in/check-out for personnel attending enlisted professional military education in-residence training programs, professional continuing education, and base unit training assemblies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith) see less | View Image Page

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s new lodging building opened on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee this month.



The 2,400 square foot building provides a large lobby area for customer service and room check-in/check-out for personnel attending enlisted professional military education in-residence training programs, professional continuing education, and base unit training assemblies.



TEC lodging includes 346 single and double occupancy rooms.



The brown brick building resides above the student parking lot on the eastern edge of the campus, out front and visible to arriving personnel. The location allows delivery drivers and others to park vehicles nearby without using pedestrian sidewalks, among many other improvements and additions. Its southeast entrance lets in ample morning sunlight and views of the Great Smoky Mountains.



Officials said that they plan to convert the former billeting office at the Moon Hall dormitory building into increased dorm and support facilities, which will improve operational capacity.