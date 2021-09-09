Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Air Guard completes mission to receive 11,000 Afghan evacuees

    KYANG supports Afghan evacuation effort

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton | Airmen from the 123rd Contingency Response Group return to the Kentucky Air National...... read more read more

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Story by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 123rd Contingency Response Group returned to the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here Sept. 8 after completing an 18-day mission at Volk Field, Wisconsin, to receive more than 11,000 Afghan evacuees arriving aboard military and civilian aircraft.

    The Airmen processed 87 planes carrying evacuees as part of Operation Allies Refuge and the follow-on mission, Operation Allies Welcome. The evacuees were then sent to nearby Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, for temporary housing.

    The Wisconsin operation is part of a larger effort that includes locations in multiple states. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible.

    This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 10:10
    Story ID: 412779
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guard completes mission to receive 11,000 Afghan evacuees, by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    KYANG supports Afghan evacuation effort
    KYANG supports Afghan evacuation effort

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Operation Allies Welcome
    123rd Contingency Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT