Family Care Plan: Make sure yours is up to date

Deployments can put a strain on family life. For many Airmen, a Family Care Plan provides a roadmap for taking care of their dependents and eases the transition.

The 307th Force Support Squadron offered a Family Care Plan Roadshow here Jan. 9, providing an opportunity for Airmen to update or create their plans.

According to Department of Defense Instruction 1342.19, a Family Care Plan is required for members who meet the following criteria:

(1) Single parents

(2) Dual-Member couples with dependents

(3) Married with custody or joint custody of a child whose non-custodial biological or adoptive parent is not the current spouse of the member or who otherwise bear sole responsibility for the care of children under the age of 19 or for others unable to care for themselves in the absence of the member.

(4) Primarily responsible for dependent family members.

(5) Civilian employees and contractor personnel in emergency essential positions, who are not CEW, are also strongly encouraged to establish family care plans.

“All the squadrons come at their appointed times, and we take care of their Family Care Plans,” said Master Sgt. Bonnitha Woolfolk, 307th FSS customer support noncommissioned officer in charge. “We try to have a one-stop-shop so that anything that needs to be updated can be fixed right there.”

According to Woolfolk, the goal is to make the Family Care Roadshow an annual event to help create a streamlined and efficient way of keeping members’ plans up to ready.

“The goal is to always have a Family Care Plan up-to-date, Woolfolk said. “If we do the roadshow once a year, then we know we are taking care of our members.”

Woolfolk stressed the importance for members who meet the requirements for a Family Care Plan to create one.

“It is important because if I am expected to deploy, my plan will come into effect for my children,” she said. “If you have a Family Care Plan then that is part of taking care of your family in your absence.”

Members who couldn’t make the Family Care Roadshow should contact their first sergeant or Master Sgt. Woolfolk at 318.529.3118.

