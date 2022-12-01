Game on! New series of lectures launched for NAVSUP WSS employees

Courtesy Photo | Lt. j.g. Austin Edmiston, Weapons System Officer for AEGIS and lead for the training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. j.g. Austin Edmiston, Weapons System Officer for AEGIS and lead for the training series, briefs attendees at the ‘gamified’ lecture series in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Dec. 14 while Ms. Jeannine Fay, Deputy Director of Aviation Operations (N98), (on screen) gets ready to present from Philadelphia. see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.—Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) developed a 13-part monthly ‘gamified’ lecture series on the full acquisition life cycle of a weapon system, from cradle to grave, being held through fall of 2022 and beyond.



“The idea is to show how you start with nothing, but then develop it, get it funded, get it created, launch it, repair it and finally retire it,” explained Lt. j.g. Austin Edmiston, Weapons System Officer for AEGIS and lead for the training series.



The training targets those who are new to NAVSUP WSS or unfamiliar with the entire process of the life cycle of an item for a weapon system, as well as officers from both the aviation and maritime locations.



“It gives a window into the two different sides,” said Edmiston. “The processes are similar, but are not the same.” Additionally, according to Edmiston, it is NAVSUP WSS specific as opposed to general training available elsewhere.



Developing the training took a team effort, according to Kevin Joyce, Deputy Director for Command Operations, who led the effort to build this interactive content.



"The big challenge was depicting our business into a linear process, when in practice it is often much more complex and dynamic. With the help of many subject matter experts, we were able to capture a representative baseline of our core processes quite well," he said.



The sessions have been well-attended so far with about 200 employees attending each session.



