Wiesbaden’s Army Wellness Center’s challenge promotes health and wellness

Photo By Connie Dickey | WIESBADEN, Germany—Matt Woodbery, a civilian recently settled in Wiesbaden, is in the Bod Pod, which measures body composition and determines if weight comes from fat or fat-free mass. Woodbery is a repeat user of the Army Wellness Clinic, as he has used the AWC while in the U.S. Maritza Pearl, health educator at the AWC, watches the Bod Pod, and will go over the results with Woodbery.

WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Army Wellness Center wants to motivate active duty military members to start the New Year with a goal to enhance their health and wellness and is hosting an Army Wellness Center Unit Challenge.

According to health promotion technician, Jodi Kowalczyk, the challenge came about because she was trying to figure out how to inspire military members to get healthy in the New Year.



“Our main focus is on active duty military members and I checked all the wellness centers to see what they are doing and I came up with this way to get units and individuals involved in doing something to help themselves,” said Kowalczyk.



This competition will run for 90 days from Jan. 10 through April 8. She said the 90-day challenge is inspired by the idea that “it takes 21 days to form a habit and 90 days to change a life style.”

The challenge gives points to individuals for using the bod pod, losing body fat, gaining muscle and attending health and wellness classes. Points are added up at the end of the challenge for a unit winner and for an individual winner.



The Center, located in building 1201 on Clay Kaserne, offers various health services free to Soldiers, Department of Defense civilians and family members over the age of 18.



These services include sleep education, weight management and metabolic testing, exercise testing and exercise prescription, stress management education and biofeedback, nutrition education, wellness coaching, body composition analysis and health assessments.



Reach out to the Wiesbaden Army Wellness Center at 06371-9464-1478 or DSN 590-1478 for more information on class schedules and services available.