Courtesy Translation: Hessen State Extends Corona Protection Ordinance

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 11 JAN 2022

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



State government extends corona protection ordinance



The Hessen state government has extended the current Corona Protection Ordinance by another four weeks. The reason for this is the expiry of the regulation next Thursday, said Minister President Volker Bouffier on Tuesday in Wiesbaden.



"We are still in a serious situation, the number of infections is very high. That is why we must remain cautious and level-headed. At the same time, there is good news: the numbers have not exploded over the Christmas holidays as feared," said the head of government. The situation in the hospitals is also very tense, but the burden on the intensive care units has not worsened.



At the same time, the Minister President announced the implementation of the decisions of the Minister Presidents’ Conference (MPK) taken last Friday. With a view to the planned shortening of the quarantine period and the incidence-independent introduction of the 2G Plus rule, however, the Bundestag and Bundesrat would first have to decide on corresponding changes. This is planned for the course of this week. The state government will then quickly adapt the Hessen Corona State Ordinance on this basis. "I consider the planned shortening of the Omikron quarantine regulations to be very important in order to maintain the infrastructure in our country. Rules for shorter and simplified isolation are also of great importance for companies that have to keep their operations running and for which the expected losses due to Omikron would result in high economic losses," said the Minister President.



2G-Plus and hotspot regulations remain in place



Bouffier emphasized that the 2G Plus regulation already applies in so-called hotspots in Hessen, i.e. in districts and district-free cities, where the infection incidence has been over 350 on three consecutive days. There, the 2G Plus regulation applies to events (more than 10 people) as well as in the cultural, sports and leisure areas (sports field, gym, movie theater, theater, etc.) and in indoor gastronomy as well as for tourist overnight stays.



The nationwide and incidence-independent 2G-Plus regulation in the catering industry agreed upon in the MPK is also to be included in the state ordinance after the decisions at the federal level, Bouffier explained. Additional hotspot regulations such as the mask requirement and an alcohol ban in busy places remained in place.



Background information



The seven-day incidence of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in Hessen currently is at 386.1 (as of 11.01.22). According to the IVENA special situation, 247 beds in Hessen intensive care units are currently occupied by patients with COVID-19 disease. The hospitalization incidence daily value for Hessen reported by the RKI is currently 3.18 per 100,000 inhabitants.



Source: https://www.hessen.de/Presse/Landesregierung-verlaengert-Corona-Schutzverordnung