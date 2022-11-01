Video highlights Army Civilian life in South Korea

Adventure, culture and quality of life—a new video released by U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Pacific (IMCOM-Pacific) showcases a litany of benefits available to Army Civilians serving overseas in the Republic of Korea.



“We need skilled civilian professionals to help support the Army’s missions in Korea. Civilians are a vital part of the total Army team,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Copeland, senior enlisted leader of IMCOM-Pacific.



The contributions of this total Army team are demonstrated by the various garrisons throughout the Korean Peninsula including U.S. Army Garrison Daegu, where hundreds of American and Korean employees work together to provide support services to Soldiers and their families. Positions are many and varied, but include medical, educational and logistical occupations.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathon J. Blue, U.S. Army Garrison Daegu's senior enlisted leader, interacts with Soldiers and garrison staff during an employee appreciation event November 10, 2021. USAG Daegu executes base operations, programs and services to support mission readiness and quality of life in Area IV, Republic of South Korea.

“I have personally served as an Army Civilian in Korea, and it was one of the most fun, rewarding and challenging parts of my career,” said Craig Deatrick, Director of IMCOM-Pacific.



One way in which overseas employment in South Korea can be rewarding pertains to finances. Many positions qualify for Living Quarters Allowance (LQA), a grant covering the annual cost of suitable adequate housing for an employee and their family at the overseas duty station.



An additional financial benefit enjoyed by many DoD employees in South Korea is Post Allowance, a cost of living allowance. The amount granted varies, but annually can reach several thousand dollars. Additionally, unlike cost of living adjustments back in the continental United States, Post Allowance is non-taxable.



Beyond the financial and professional benefits of employment, Deatrick noted how serving in South Korea is an “adventure that is definitely worth the challenge.” The country has an abundance of outdoor activities, shopping and entertainment options. Additionally, multiple international airports help provide easy access to other Pacific locations.



A traditional South Korean dancer performs for the U.S. Army Garrison Daegu community during a Halloween event October 30, 2021. Events like this are designed to bring cultural experiences to Americans living on-post.

Individuals interested in joining the IMCOM team in South Korea are not limited to citizens currently residing in the United States; many positions available are open to spouses and locals.



U.S. Army Garrison Daegu’s Army Community Service (ACS) offers a variety of classes and orientations to help community members achieve employment goals, including a class on federal employment and resumes, as well as an employment workshop for spouses.

