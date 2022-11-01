Through community service, the Tennessee Air National Guard proves why Tennessee is the Volunteer State

Courtesy Photo | Several members from the 236th Intelligence Squadron and the 118th Intelligence...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Several members from the 236th Intelligence Squadron and the 118th Intelligence Support Squadron volunteered at the annual A Soldier’s Child Banquet. This organization supports children of fallen Soldiers and the banquet is the largest fundraiser supporting A Soldier’s Child. (Photo courtesy of 118th Wing Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Air National Guard has been busy this holiday season. Not only have they performed vital state and federal missions; they have taken time to give back to the communities in which each unit resides.



“It’s difficult to express how deeply proud I am of the men and women of the Tennessee Air National Guard,” said Col. Jason Glass, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General, Air. “These great Tennessee “volunteers” have flawlessly supported our nation’s and state’s calling on a daily basis. The fact that they were able to do so much good for their communities is a testament to their selflessness and leadership.”



In the Memphis area, members from the 164th Airlift Wing were busy showing their generosity in multiple ways. The unit participated in the Angel Tree program which the 164th has an annual partnership. All of the unit’s First Sergeants collected toy donations and delivered those gifts to children at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. The senior enlisted leaders donated gifts and funds to the Union Mission located in downtown Memphis and the Operations Group organized and distributed gifts to families having a military parent deployed over the holidays.



In Middle Tennessee, the Air National Guard Headquarters funded the purchase and installation of birdhouses and benches for the Tennessee State’s Veterans’ Home. The headquarters, along with the medical and security forces teams from the 118th Wing, provided food to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.



The 118th Wing, based in Nashville, was also very busy this holiday season. The unit provided gift boxes for impoverished children worldwide through Healing Hands International, collected toys for Toys for Tots, donated to A Soldier’s Child Foundation, spearheaded donations for tornado victims in Tennessee, and collected almost $7,000 for the children of fallen 118th Wing members. The Logistics Readiness Squadron volunteered their time and helped decorate the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with Wreaths Across America.



In the Knoxville area, members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing aided in decorating their local veterans’ cemetery, also in conjunction with Wreaths Across America. The 134th has always been charitable and they proved it again as they provided gifts for children in Blount County Foster care via the Angel Tree program, supplied and delivered food to the Blount County Veterans’ pantry and Blount County Meals on Wheels, and unloaded food for the Blount County Communication Action Center. They also delivered more than 250 Christmas cards to the veterans’ hospital in Mountain Home and raised $8,400 to purchase toys for children at the local children’s hospital.



Also in the Knoxville area, members of the 119th Cyber Operations Squadron donated care packages to the Atchley State Veterans’ Home. This is a charity the unit is proud to support year-long.



Lastly, in the Chattanooga area, the 241st Engineering Installation Squadron donated toys to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, raised money to provide gifts to families from The Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, and donated food, clothing, and household items to the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.



The Tennessee National Guard and its leadership is proud of the efforts these Airmen have made to better their communities.



– 30 –





