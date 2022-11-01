Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia National Guard activates 200 Guardsmen to support COVID-19 response

    01.11.2022

    Story by Capt. Amanda Russell 

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia’s Department of Public Health and the Department of Community Health have selected approximately 15 COVID testing sites and 11 hospitals for Guardsmen to assist with logistics and administrative functions, allowing staff more contact time with patients.

    “The Georgia National Guard is answering the call to COVID response missions as we have in the past and will continue to provide support until it’s no longer required,” said Major General Tom Carden, the adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard and member of the Governor’s Coronavirus Response Task Force.

    Guardsmen working in the civilian medical sector will not be taken out of critical roles in hospitals, ambulances or emergency rooms to backfill this activation. Soldiers and Airmen with a medical background will be chosen based on their skillsets, to have the greatest, positive impact across the state.

    Soldiers and Airmen from the Georgia National Guard were initially activated to support COVID-19 missions on March 15, 2020. Medical support teams were the first to assist across the state and later in the year, Georgia Guardsmen disinfected facilities, assisted at foodbanks, provided COVID-19 test and sample collection, and helped as additional needs arose.

