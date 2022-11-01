Georgia National Guard activates 200 Guardsmen to support COVID-19 response

Photo By Cpl. Isaiah Matthews | U.S. Army Spc. Robert Ratzmann, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the Rome-based 1160th...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Isaiah Matthews | U.S. Army Spc. Robert Ratzmann, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the Rome-based 1160th Transportation Company, 265th Chemical Battalion, 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard checks-in a patient to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, April 13, 2021, at a mass vaccination site in Savannah, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard provided on-site logistics and operation support to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency as they administered COVID-19 vaccinations at mass vaccination locations across Georgia.. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Isaiah Matthews) see less | View Image Page

Georgia’s Department of Public Health and the Department of Community Health have selected approximately 15 COVID testing sites and 11 hospitals for Guardsmen to assist with logistics and administrative functions, allowing staff more contact time with patients.



“The Georgia National Guard is answering the call to COVID response missions as we have in the past and will continue to provide support until it’s no longer required,” said Major General Tom Carden, the adjutant general of the Georgia National Guard and member of the Governor’s Coronavirus Response Task Force.



Guardsmen working in the civilian medical sector will not be taken out of critical roles in hospitals, ambulances or emergency rooms to backfill this activation. Soldiers and Airmen with a medical background will be chosen based on their skillsets, to have the greatest, positive impact across the state.



Soldiers and Airmen from the Georgia National Guard were initially activated to support COVID-19 missions on March 15, 2020. Medical support teams were the first to assist across the state and later in the year, Georgia Guardsmen disinfected facilities, assisted at foodbanks, provided COVID-19 test and sample collection, and helped as additional needs arose.



