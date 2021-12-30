Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Block Leave holdover trainees enjoy day outdoors

    Holiday Block Leave holdover trainees enjoy day outdoors

    Photo By Ryan Thompson | Fort Leonard Wood Holiday Block Leave holdover trainees enjoyed a sunny day of...... read more read more

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Story by Ryan Thompson 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Fort Leonard Wood Holiday Block Leave holdover trainees enjoyed a sunny day of paintball and archery Dec. 30 at the Outdoor Adventure Center. Leadership here worked hard to make sure holdovers had plenty of entertaining activities available to them over the holidays. The Holiday Block Leave holdover trainees also volunteered to repair hiking trails on post, enjoyed movies and popcorn, spent time bowling, played sports and swam at the Davidson Fitness Center and took field trips to the towns of Springfield and Lebanon, Mo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 14:48
    Story ID: 412738
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Block Leave holdover trainees enjoy day outdoors, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Holiday Block Leave holdover trainees enjoy day outdoors
    Holiday Block Leave holdover trainees enjoy day outdoors
    Holiday Block Leave holdover trainees enjoy day outdoors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #BehindtheVictory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT