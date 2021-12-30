Fort Leonard Wood Holiday Block Leave holdover trainees enjoyed a sunny day of paintball and archery Dec. 30 at the Outdoor Adventure Center. Leadership here worked hard to make sure holdovers had plenty of entertaining activities available to them over the holidays. The Holiday Block Leave holdover trainees also volunteered to repair hiking trails on post, enjoyed movies and popcorn, spent time bowling, played sports and swam at the Davidson Fitness Center and took field trips to the towns of Springfield and Lebanon, Mo.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 14:48 Story ID: 412738 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holiday Block Leave holdover trainees enjoy day outdoors, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.