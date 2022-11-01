Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Government responds to false allegations targeted at the DoD CTR Program.

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Story by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    DoD's Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) Program, executed by DTRA, aims to peacefully reduce biological threats around the globe but certain countries try to falsely undermine and discredit the program's efforts to do so. Take a look at the below video to hear how the United States formally responded to the false allegations targeted at the CTR program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 14:08
    Story ID: 412733
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Government responds to false allegations targeted at the DoD CTR Program., by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CTR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT