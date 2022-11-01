The U.S. Government responds to false allegations targeted at the DoD CTR Program.

DoD's Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) Program, executed by DTRA, aims to peacefully reduce biological threats around the globe but certain countries try to falsely undermine and discredit the program's efforts to do so. Take a look at the below video to hear how the United States formally responded to the false allegations targeted at the CTR program.

