Center for Surface Combat Systems announces its Domain 2020 Civilian of the Year

DAHLGREN, Va. -- The Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) recently announced its Domain Civilian of the Year (COY) for 2020.



Mr. Justin Light, a CSCS Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes instructor, was honored to be selected for the award.



“I know that all of us in the domain work hard to accomplish the training mission and desire the best for our Sailors,” he said. “It is indeed a privilege to represent CSCS’ unparalleled civilian workforce.”



Light is the primary instructor for nine electronics technician (ET) / fire controlman (FC) / electrician's mate (EM) classes comprised of over 200 students who have a combined grade point average (GPA) of 93.67, which is five points above average. He has administered over 3,100 knowledge and performance tests and is solely responsible for over 6,000 student record entries.



“It goes without saying that the civilian workforce here at CSCSU Great Lakes is absolutely phenomenal and dedicated to a critical mission for our Navy,” said Cmdr. Shaun Fischer, CSCSU Great Lakes’ commanding officer. “Mr. Light is a shining example of the amazing team we have here and throughout the CSCS domain. Rewarding our teammate like this is an incredible honor, as his hard work and dedication truly deserve to be recognized.”



At the podium, Light is a role model for his students and other instructors. Outside the classroom, he is a pillar of the community.



“As a retired chief petty officer [CPO], Mr. Light is actively engaged with the Disabled American Veterans,” explained Brian Deters, CSCS executive director. “He is also an assistant Kyuki-Do Martial Arts instructor and an active member of his church. Furthermore, he conducted record reviews for the fiscal year 2021 prospective CPO candidates where he detailed how to correct issues prior to selection board. He is admired for his perseverance, selflessness, and commitment to our warfighters.”



On top of his heavy work load, Light was selected to instruct the first Block Zero Plus Five pilot for ET students. His knowledge and classroom management skills determined multiple errors throughout the course, which he quickly resolved. He also authored a technical instructor evaluation checklist, a valuable tool to ensure all instructors are teaching to the same standard.



Light understands that being an instructor comes with numerous duties and responsibilities but finds teaching deeply rewarding.



“As a retired Chief, I wanted to experience that same sense of pride and satisfaction as a civilian and as an instructor, I am blessed to experience both each day as I enter the classroom,” he said.



CSCS instructors are the key elements in a student’s learning process. They must possess the technical and instructional expertise necessary to deliver quality lessons. Every time they step to the podium, they must be confident and competent. Instructors are the training subject matter experts with direct impact on the future of the fleet.



Capt. Dave Stoner, CSCS commanding officer, says Light exemplifies how CSCS ensures our warfighters are ready to fight and win tonight.



“Justin is a dedicated instructor who ensures quality training is delivered to our accession level Sailors headed for the fleet,” he said. “He is well-respected by his students and peers and will always be a Chief. Most importantly, during this global pandemic, he sets an example of toughness and discipline for his students. His warrior toughness and leadership guarantees Mission Assurance is executed inside and outside the classroom.”



Light says some instructors who taught him as a junior Sailor, helped shape him into the instructor he is today.



“Those instructors demonstrated to me that an instructor is more than just a title,” he said. “Instructors are the critical link between the fleet and schoolhouse and with each lesson, exam, mentoring session, etc., they are impacting the future of this nation by shaping those who will defend our nation.”



CSCS is a global organization that consists of 14 learning sites / detachments located throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Japan, and Spain. Approximately, 1500 instructors train 36,000 Sailors a year. CSCS is the only training command that trains every individual surface navy warfighter in the maintenance, operations, and tactical employment of surface combat systems. CSCS’ mission is to train the fleet so that our Navy can fight and win!



