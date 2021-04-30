Center for Surface Combat Systems Det West Changes Hands; Capt. Will Retire after 38 Years

By Kimberly Lansdale, Center for Surface Combat Systems Public Affairs



SAN DIEGO — Capt. Jon Grant, officer in charge, turned over command of Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) Det West to Capt. Brandon Bryan, commanding officer of CSCS’ Fleet Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Center (FASW), April 30.



A ceremony was not held but an official turnover was conducted by Capt. Dave Stoner, commanding officer, CSCS.



“When you look at Det West’s accomplishments since February of 2020, when Jon assumed duties as officer in charge, it is apparent that he and his team have contributed vastly to the surface combat systems community,” Stoner said. “Det West successfully delivered over 60 courses of instruction that supported over 2,770 U.S. and international students. Jon was responsible for developing junior Sailors and preparing them for some of the most challenging operational environments. In addition, he ensured CSCS was able to meet the training demands of the fleet during a global pandemic.”



With his strong leadership skills, Grant also guided Det West in the initial stages of CSCS’ realignment, which includes internal alignment with FASW, assuming student management as a result of the future disestablishment of Training Support Centers, and the transfer of deck training to Surface Warfare Schools Command.



“What I enjoyed most about my time at CSCS Det West was the interaction with junior Sailors and seeing them become confident and competent warfighters,” Grant said.



Grant, who was awarded his third Legion of Merit, will also retire after 38 years of honorable service, Oct. 1, 2021.



He enlisted in the Navy in August 1983. Following recruit training, he attended Naval Gunnery School in both Great Lakes, Ill. and San Diego. In June 1994, he was commissioned through the limited duty officer program.



Grant’s sea duty officer assignments include combat systems test officer aboard USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and weapons officer aboard USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). While serving as weapons officer, he led his team in the first tomahawk cruise missile strikes against Al-Qaeda forces in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.



Ashore, he served in over nine essential leadership positions to include commanding officer of Naval Support Facility (NSF) Deveselu in Romania, the first Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System (AAMDS) facility placed into operation, providing support to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) overall ballistic missile defense system, and commanding officer of NSF Redzikowo in Poland, the second operational site for the AAMDS.



“The Navy has had a significant impact on my life," Grant said. “I have been fortunate and blessed to have the support of my family and friends throughout my naval career. They have been with me every step of the way.”



Bryan, who has been the CO of FASW since June 2018, has assumed responsibility of CSCS Det West as well.



“The personnel at Det West are a great example of what it means to be a team,” Bryan said. “FASW and Det West are looking forward to working together to train surface warfighters to fight and win!”



Stoner expects nothing but excellence in the coming years from Grant, Bryan, and the entire FASW and CSCS Det West team.



“Jon, thank you for your leadership, expertise, and your notable years of service to our country,” he said. “I wish you, Kristina, and Rachel ‘Fair Winds and Following Seas’ and the best of luck in your new role as a civilian. Brandon, I know you and your team will continue to better our Navy, and most importantly, better our Sailors.”



The Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) is a global organization that consists of 14 learning sites / detachments located throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Japan, and Spain. Over 1900 instructors train an average of 34,500 Sailors a year. CSCS is the only training command that trains every individual Surface Navy warfighter in the maintenance, operations, and tactical employment of surface combat systems. The student body includes the full spectrum of a surface navy career timeline, ranging from newly graduated boot camp Sailors to commanding officers / major commanders en route to their prospective ships. Bottom Line: CSCS’ mission is to train the fleet so that our Navy can fight and win!



