Mine Warfare Community Welcomes New Commanding Officer

SAN DIEGO — Center for Surface Combat Systems’ (CSCS) Mine Warfare Training Center (MWTC) held a change of command ceremony May 27 at Martin Hall onboard Naval Base Point Loma, California.



Cmdr. Marcus Moreland relieved Cmdr. Dawn Ricketts as commanding officer. Ricketts had been the commanding officer since May 2019.



Moreland assumed responsibility of MWTC, one of CSCS’ 14 learning sites and detachments located throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Spain, and Japan, which trains surface warriors to fight and win.



Capt. Dave Stoner, CSCS’ commanding officer, who served as the presiding officer and guest speaker, highlighted Ricketts’ successful tour.



"When you look at MWTC’s accomplishments over the past two years when Dawn assumed command, it is apparent that she contributed vastly to not only the CSCS mission, but to the Navy’s mission as well,” Stoner said. “During Dawn’s tenure, she focused on student ownership, created a warfighting Culture of Excellence, increased program office and waterfront training coordination, and provided world-class mine warfare fleet training to over 1,180 Sailors, shaping the next generation of mine warriors for years to come.”



Ricketts did a remarkable job leading the MWTC team during a time of significant transition for the Navy and nation. It was imperative that MWTC continue to provide training to Sailors while protecting the health of their workforce and families. As a result, she spearheaded a distance learning initiative, the first in the CSCS domain, to ensure Mineman “A” School courses continued.



“Through team work, adaptability, an innovative solutions, Dawn and her team also executed the first ever mobile training team events in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations to maintain fleet readiness during the pandemic,” Stoner said. “Without these vital training events, Sailors would not have received mission-essential training to operate and maintain their equipment. Based upon positive feedback from the fleet, these events have become a permanent part of MWTC’s training curriculum.”



Ricketts was presented her fourth Meritorious Service Medal and discussed how her tour at MWTC was one of the most rewarding assignments of her naval career thus far.



“I am proud to have served with you mine warriors,” she said. “The successful tenure Capt. Stoner noted is a testament to your strong work ethic, dedication, and perseverance to our mission. I respect you and the sacrifices you make on a daily basis and thank you for shaping our minemen into confident and competent warfighters. As I head next door to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center’s [SMWDC] Mine Warfare Division N8/N9, I know you will be in good hands with Cmdr. Moreland and continue to ensure our fleet is mission ready.”



Moreland most recently served as the emulation operations officer for the Russia Strategic Initiative at U.S. European Command. His operational assignments include service with Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136, stationed at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, where he deployed as an EA-6B Prowler electronic countermeasures officer aboard USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63) and USS George Washington (CVN 73) with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5; III Marine Expeditionary Force as the naval gunfire liaison officer; and VAQ-140, stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, deploying with CVW-7 aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). He is honored to be part of the CSCS community.



“I am very impressed with the expertise and drive of this team,” he said. “I am looking forward to working with you all and continuing to provide superior mine warfare training to the fleet.”



The Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). NETC, led by Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, NETC recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy



CSCS is a global organization that consists of 14 learning sites / detachments located throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Japan, and Spain. Over 1900 instructors train an average of 34,500 Sailors a year. CSCS is the only training command that trains every individual Surface Navy warfighter in the maintenance, operations, and tactical employment of surface combat systems. The student body includes the full spectrum of a surface navy career timeline, ranging from newly graduated boot camp Sailors to commanding officers / major commanders en route to their prospective ships. Bottom Line: CSCS’ mission is to train the fleet so that our Navy can fight and win!



