Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center Commander Meets with Dahlgren Training Partners

DAHLGREN, Va. – Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) and AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (ATRC) welcomed Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), on June 15, to discuss and highlight the partnership of CSCS, ATRC and SMWDC’s learning site - Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Division.



“Several of our learning sites, including ATRC, are involved in the training of SMWDC’s Warfare Tactics Instructors [WTIs],” explained Capt. Dave Stoner, CSCS’ commanding officer. “WTIs are junior surface warfare officers, ideally selected for the program in between division officer tours or immediately thereafter, who go through a WTI baseline course through SMWDC, followed by an advanced course of instruction. These courses include training in our Combined IAMD / Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Trainers (CIATs) in San Diego and Norfolk, Va. and Reconfigurable Combat Information Center Trainer (RCT) at ATRC.”



Capt. Russ Sanchez, ATRC’s commanding officer, demonstrated the RCT capabilities and emphasized how it delivers a warfighting training curriculum that is realistic, relevant, and just as complex as the threat environment the WTIs will face when deployed aboard their ships.



“The overall purpose of the RCT is to provide watchstanders a state-of-the-art training lab to detect, control and engage simulated modern threats in challenging environments,” Sanchez said. “This is how we achieve mission readiness. This is how we train warfighters to fight and win.”



The RCT is one of many training systems that were developed, funded, and delivered as part of the Director, Surface Warfare’s, OPNAV N96, program of record, Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment-Combat Systems (STAVE-CS), which was introduced in 2015 as a means to provide better quality training for Navy Officers and Sailors.



“It was important for me to observe the training first-hand that our Dahlgren partners provide to our WTIs,” Alexander said. “I was impressed with the overall training curriculum and appreciate ATRC’s role in WTI development.”



The Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) is a global organization that consists of 14 learning sites / detachments, including the AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (ATRC), located throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Japan, and Spain. It falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). NETC, led by Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, NETC recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.



ATRC provides Sailors with the knowledge, ability, and skill to operate and maintain the AEGIS Combat System through timely, effective, and integrated training delivered across Sailors' careers. ATRC also provides Officers the knowledge, ability, and skill to operate, employ, and assess the readiness of the AEGIS combat system aboard surface warships.



Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) is a subordinate command of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and exists to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. SMWDC headquarters is at Naval Base San Diego with four divisions in Virginia and California focused on ASW/SUW, Amphibious Warfare, IAMD, and Mine Warfare.



