Center for Surface Combat Systems Showcases Training at SNA’s 2nd Waterfront Symposium

SAN DIEGO – The Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) educated the surface warfare community on how they train warfighters to fight and win during the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 2nd Waterfront Symposium, Aug. 25 - 26.



CSCS is a global organization that consists of 14 learning sites / detachments located throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Japan, and Spain. Over 1900 instructors train an average of 34,500 Sailors a year. CSCS is the only training command that trains every individual Surface Navy warfighter in the maintenance, operations, and tactical employment of surface combat systems. The student body includes the full spectrum of a surface navy career timeline, ranging from newly graduated boot camp Sailors to commanding officers / major commanders en route to their prospective ships.



“At this year’s SNA Waterfront Symposium, we highlighted our Ready, Relevant Learning [RRL] and Surface Training Advanced Virtual Environment [STAVE] initiatives and discussed how we are pivoting training to the waterfront,” said Capt. Dave Stoner, CSCS commanding officer. “We also introduced CSCS’s Warfighting Culture of Excellence [COE] where CSCS warfighters are trained in the six elements, or links of the Kill Chain: Find, Fix, Track, Target, Engage and Assess [F2T2EA] and closing of the fire control loop, which creates tough, resilient and knowledgeable warfighters confident in their competence to fight and win!”



On Aug. 25, CSCS offered tours of their trainers and schoolhouses to include the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Training Facility (LTF), Combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) / Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Trainer (CIAT), ASW Virtual Operator Trainer (VOT), and Mine Warfare Training Center (MWTC). Attendees were able to see how CSCS provides high-end tactical training that builds lethality, warfighting, and tactical proficiency.



On Aug. 26, Stoner participated in the “Why Stay Navy?” panel with Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC), and Surface Warfare Distribution Division (PERS-41) leadership.



“I entered the Navy at 17 with a strong passion to serve my country,” Stoner explained. “I have been married for over 30 years and I have children and grandchildren. I still desire to serve my country, but I also want a less dangerous, more stable world for my family. This is why I continue to serve.”



CSCS also continued to showcase RRL and STAVE training initiatives. Sailors from the AEGIS Training and Readiness (ATRC) demonstrated the Aegis Virtual Maintenance Trainer (VMT), which will be initially located in Dahlgren, Va. but will quickly evolve to a distributed training system to support fleet concentration areas. In addition, MWTC Sailors showcased the Mk 18 Mod 1 and SeaFox Mine Disposal Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV).



Mr. Brian Deters, CSCS executive director, says the successful execution of this event was a team effort.



“Our learning sites, Fleet Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Center [FASW], ATRC, MWTC, and CSCS Det San Diego; Program Executive Office [PEO] Integrated Warfare Systems [IWS] 5.0; and Surface Warfare Schools Command [SWSC], who provided a tour of their Mariners Skills Training Center [MSTC], came together to provide the surface community with the opportunity to experience training first-hand.” “As a team, we were able to communicate our vital role in training the surface warfighter.”



This was CSCS’s eighth SNA engagement. CSCS is looking forward to featuring some of their new major changes at SNA’s five-day hybrid event, the National Symposium, in Crystal City, Va., Jan. 10 – 14, 2022. Make sure to stop by their booth!



Surface Navy Association (SNA) was incorporated in 1985 to promote greater coordination and communication among those in the military, business, and academic communities who share a common interest in surface warfare while supporting the activities of surface forces.



The Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). NETC, led by Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, NETC recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.



