U.S. Army civilian contributes to service-wide Explosive Ordnance Disposal readiness

Photo By Marshall Mason | Keith A. Weeks III was named the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear,...... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | Keith A. Weeks III was named the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Civilian of the Quarter for October through December 2021 for his efforts to strengthen this critical Army community. Through manning prioritization, Weeks worked to overcome a shortage of Explosive Disposal Specialists (MOS 89D) across the 20th CBRNE Command and the Army. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Maryland – A U.S. Army civilian was recognized for developing new enlisted manning cycles that contribute to the mission readiness of Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal units service-wide.



Keith A. Weeks III was named the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Civilian of the Quarter for October through December 2021 for his efforts to strengthen this critical Army community.



Through manning prioritization, Weeks worked to overcome a shortage of Explosive Disposal Specialists (MOS 89D) across the 20th CBRNE Command and the Army.



With 20 years of U.S. Army service, Weeks is a retired sergeant first class and Human Resources noncommissioned officer who has deployed to Kuwait, Albania, Kosovo and Iraq.



After retiring from the Army, Weeks went to work with the U.S. Marine Corps for two years before becoming an Army civilian with the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-based 20th CBRNE Command.



“My role as a military strength manager is to provide analytical reports that serve as the basis for making personnel management decisions in support of unit readiness,” said Weeks.



In addition to contributing to readiness, Weeks has traveled to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to interview potential new Field Grade officers for the multifunctional command.



With Soldiers and civilians on 19 installations in 16 states, 20th CBRNE Command takes on the world’s most dangerous hazards and threats.



The Bloomington, Minnesota, native said he welcomed the opportunity to serve his nation as a civil servant.



“I get to continue to serve my country and provide human resources support to the Army’s most valuable resource – its people,” said Weeks. “I am honored to serve on a winning team made up of Army professionals – uniformed military and civilian – that is dedicated to accomplishing the mission.”



Lt. Col. Rebecca J. Cozad, the 20th CBRNE Command assistant chief of staff, G1, said Weeks leverages his vast knowledge of the command, its subordinate units and their missions to contribute to the readiness of the one-of-a-kind formation.



“With an Army-wide shortage of EOD personnel, he works very closely with the senior enlisted advisors of each organization, coordinates directly with the 20th CBRNE Human Resources Command Account Manager as well as the Army’s EOD personnel career manager,” said Cozad. “This ensures we are taking care of people, taking care of the unit’s mission and providing for the future of the EOD community.”



An 18-year U.S. Army veteran from Brockway, Pennsylvania, who has deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, Cozad said the newly formed Enlisted Manning Cycle allows strength managers to manage personnel at the lowest management sub-level.



“It is there (at the lowest sub-level) that the professionals know the units’ needs and the units’ requirements,” said Cozad. “At the 20th CBRNE Command G1, Mr. Weeks understands the command’s manning priorities and conveys the information to Human Resource Command – ensuring the right person, at the right place, at the right time.”