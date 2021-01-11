CSCS Changes Name to Better Reflect Training Mission

By Kimberly Lansdale, Surface Combat Systems Training Command Public Affairs



DAHLGREN, Va. - The Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) changed its name to Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), pronounced “Sea-Stick", Nov. 1.



Officially approved by the Navy, the name change defines the command’s critical mission of training surface warfighters. SCSTC, with their surface community partners and force development counterparts, provides system and platform specific combat systems training to a growing surface Navy.



“The changing of our name is part of large internal realignment effort,” said Capt. Dave Stoner, commanding officer, SCSTC. “Since the establishment of our organization under the Naval Education and Training Command [NETC] in 2004, there have been an increasing number of changing factors within our naval force and throughout the globe. These changing factors include an increase in fleet size and composition [platforms and capabilities], the return of Strategic Competition, rapid pace of upgrades to combat systems, and the implementation of virtual training technology.”



The realignment of SCSTC sets the foundation for realizing Ready, Relevant Learning (RRL) tenets: establishing career-learning continuums (1110, 6120, 6180, electronics technician (ET), fire controlman (FC), fire controlman (Aegis) (FCA), interior communications electrician (IC), gunner’s mate (GM), mineman (MN), operations specialist (OS), and sonar technician, surface (STG)) and a pivot to virtual learning in fleet concentration areas.



SCSTC is now a training organization of over 6,500 staff and students across 12 global locations. The entire domain implements culture of excellence and warrior toughness by building a Surface Warrior mindset to complement the technical and tactical skillsets of building the kill chain and closing the fire control loop.



SCSTC fulfills a similar training mission for international partners who operate U.S. manufactured systems. This training enables our allies’ operational capability as well as fostering interoperability with U.S. forces.



SCSTC’s end goal is to optimize warfighting training as they continue to train surface warfighters to fight and win!



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) is part of the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). NETC, led by Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, NETC recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.



SCSTC directly supports Commander, Naval Surface Forces (CNSF) and Commander, Naval Surface Force, Atlantic (CNSL) by providing individual training and basic phase support to Surface Forces as well as to Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF), Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL), and Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC).



SCSTC has strong partnerships with numerous training organizations to include Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC), Afloat Training Group Pacific / Afloat Training Group Atlantic, and Commander, Naval Information Warfare Training Group (NIWTG).



Headquartered in Dahlgren, Va., SCSTC has 12 global locations:

Current Name >> New Name

Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) Dahlgren >> Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

Aegis Training Readiness Center >> SCSTC AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (ATRC)

Fleet Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Center >> SCSTC San Diego (SD)

CSCS Unit Dam Neck >> SCSTC Hampton Roads (HR)

CSCS Unit Great Lakes >> SCSTC Great Lakes (GL)

Mine Warfare Training Center >> Mine Warfare Training Center (MWTC)

CSCS Det Yokosuka >> SCSTC Det Western Pacific (WESTPAC)

CSCS Det Pearl Harbor >> SCSTC Det Middle Pacific (MIDPAC)

CSCS Det Pacific Northwest >> SCSTC Det Pacific Northwest (PNW)

CSCS Det San Diego >> SCSTC Det Southwest (SW)

CSCS Det Mayport >> SCSTC Det Southeast (SE)

CSCS Det Norfolk >> SCSTC Det Mid-Atlantic (MA)

CSCS Det Wallops Island >> SCSTC Det Wallops Island (WI)



Every year, SCSTC delivers training to over 35,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 22 partner nations.



SCSTC trains surface warfighters to fight and win!



