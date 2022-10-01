Coast Guard medevacs contractor from Wake Island

HONOLULU — An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew medevaced a 56-year-old contractor from Wake Island to Hawaii, Monday.



The contractor was suffering from symptoms of a bacterial infection and was transported to awaiting emergency medical services on Oahu. He was reported to be in critical condition.



At 8:10 p.m., Sunday, Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Honolulu received a call from medical staff on Wake Island reporting a contractor was suffering from a four day history of pain in his hip and was having trouble walking.



The medical staff on Wake Island diagnosed the contractor as having a bacterial infection and reported he required a transport to a higher level of care.



A Coast Guard Duty Flight Surgeon conducted a conference call with the doctor on Wake Island and concurred with his diagnosis and recommended immediate transport.



JRCC Honolulu watchstanders deployed the Hercules aircrew to Wake Island to transport the contractor back to Hawaii.



At 3:30 p.m., Monday, the Hercules aircrew arrived at Air Station Barbers Point where the contractor was transferred to an awaiting ambulance and brought to Queens Medical Center.

