Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy

    Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The American flag on the garrison flagpole is shown as the sun rises Jan. 10, 2022, at...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The American flag on the garrison flagpole is shown as the sun rises Jan. 10, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The temperature on post during that sunrise was -7 degrees Fahrenheit.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 23:10
    Story ID: 412681
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 112
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy
    Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy
    Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy
    Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy
    Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy
    Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy
    Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy
    Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy
    Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy
    Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy
    Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy
    Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy
    Subzero Sunrise at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT