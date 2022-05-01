Linebacker of the Week: SrA Lawrence

Photo By Senior Airman Aubree Owens | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Lawrence, an aircraft hydraulic journeyman with...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Aubree Owens | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Lawrence, an aircraft hydraulic journeyman with the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week award at the 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 5, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Lawrence from the 734th Air Mobility Squadron was recognized as this week’s 36th Wing Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week!

The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.

As an aircraft hydraulic journeyman, Lawrence’s main responsibilities include performing operational checks and troubleshooting C-5 and C-17 aircraft hydraulic systems to include landing gear, flight controls, cargo ramps and doors. Lawrence’s work directly enables aircraft coming through Andersen AFB to be mission capable.

“Being at an en-route location such as Andersen definitely has its benefits,” said Lawrence. “I’ve gotten the chance to learn several different jobs as well as assist other career fields to get the mission done. Also, the high-speed operations here keeps us busy and motivated to do more and be better each time an aircraft lands.”

Lawrence’s dedication directly contributed to the generation of 140 airlift missions in the past three months, to include supporting a rare hot defuel training event, which involves offloading fuel from an aircraft while the engines are running and transferring it to other fuel-storage containers. This training event was for the 36th Contingency Response Group to certify aircrew members from the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis–McChord, Washington, during Exercise Rainier War.

Additionally, with the recent base event of Rota Walk, Lawrence took upon himself to bring back Operation Candy Drop for the event. In order to do so, he constructed an eight foot long C-17 replica with an operational cargo door, which took over 60 hours of his own time. His hard work solidified the successful annual Rota Walk, which was attended by over 4,000 military personnel and family members.

“Operation Candy Drop was truly an honor to have brought back to Team Andersen,” he said. “After seeing the old worn out airplane that hasn’t been operational for three years, I knew I could fabricate a new one within the timeframe we had and make it better than ever.”

Lawrence has been a part of Team Andersen since September 2020, and for those 15 months he has been supporting his unit and wing beyond measures. As the new Linebacker of the Week, a Staff Sgt. Select and a proud Airman, Lawrence is setting a great example for all of his peers and fellow Airmen.

The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.

The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.

Great work, Airman Lawrence!