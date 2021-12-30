Molly Cooke Biography

Molly Cooke is a military professional who has served in a variety of roles within marketing and public affairs for the last 15 years.



Molly currently serves as a public affairs specialist for the Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office. She manages a variety of internal information products that greatly contribute to the installation and communities overall awareness of Fort Stewart’s public affairs initiatives.

Molly grew up in Nashville, Tenn., and attended the University of South Carolina, Aiken where she earned her Bachelors of Fine Arts in 2004. In 2006, Molly began her Army civilian career in marketing with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. During her 14 years with DFMWR, Molly specialized in graphic design, print and media production, and special event planning. In an effort to broaden her knowledge in communications, Molly participated in a 90-day professional development assignment with the Fort Stewart Garrison Public Affairs Office in 2018, which solidified her passion for the field. Molly has served in her role as the Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office Command Information Chief for the past 18 months.

Molly continues to push boundaries to ensure our audience is informed and educated through various products. She has added a creative and innovative look into the internal information efforts on Fort Stewart. She has greatly increased the appeal of the installation newspaper and has reinvigorated communication efforts through her graphic, video and podcast contributions.



Molly has planned, developed and executed a comprehensive internal information campaign that includes managing editor of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s print news publication, The Frontline. She is the voice behind the weekly Marne Report podcasts, manages a bi-monthly Marne Minute informational video series, and conceptualized the weekly web series featuring the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander titled Manny on the Street which she also manages. She is also responsible for the design of the annual installation Severe Weather and Marne Weak inserts for the installation newspaper along with various infographic and ad designs. Molly also leads a weekly communication sync meeting with the 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs staff and tenant units to ensure all on-going activities receive the necessary coverage. Additionally, she established an installation Army CORE page in a short suspense to allow Digital Garrison to pull local installation news stories. Molly continues to raise the bar across the staff and she supports her teammates in all endeavors.



Molly continues to broaden her public affairs knowledge through training. She recently completed the CES basic and intermediate courses which will now allow her to apply for the Public Affairs Qualification Course which she plans on attending in 2022.



Molly’s awards and decorations include 1 Garrison Commanders Award of Excellence, 2 Achievement medals for Civilian Service, the 2014 Major General Keith L. Ware Public Affairs Award for 1st Place Broadcast Video Information Program, 2020 Best Publication in the David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition for The Frontline Newspaper, and 1st place in the graphic arts portion of the David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition for the Fort Stewart brochure.

