Maneuvering Out

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Story by Sgt. Timothy Brokhoff 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    We say goodbye to the deputy commanding general of maneuver at 1st Infantry Division headquarters Jan. 7, 2022, Fort Riley, Kan.
    The 1st Infantry Division command team honored departing Brig. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, Deputy Commanding General - Maneuver, 1st Infantry Division, with a Victory with Honors ceremony, which included the salute battery firing a ceremonial salute earlier today. Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley recognized and thanked Gainey for his accomplishments.
    “Andy Gainey managed to create a division tactical command post that led the overall success of NTC 20-10,” Sims said. “We’re proud to have been fortunate enough to serve alongside you for the last year and a half.”
    During the ceremony Gainey gave a speech outlining the accomplishments that could not have been completed without his soldiers and fellow officers. “I am thankful that I had the privilege to be have been surrounded by fantastic soldiers and tremendous leaders,” said Gainey. “You are the foundation behind our success.”
    Gainey is from Columbia, South Carolina, where he graduated from the University of South Carolina and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Field Artillery Branch.
    Gainey’s military education includes the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course, Field Artillery Officer Advanced Course, Command and General Staff Officers Course and the Marine Corps War College. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management, a Master of Science degree in Occupational Education from Kansas State University and a Master of Science degree in Strategic Studies from the Marine Corps War College.
    “Andy Gainey’s resume would simply say, amazing officer with the exceptional ability to make people better,” said Sims. “To make organizations better.” Gainey will be taking his outstanding expertise and leadership to his next assignment.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
