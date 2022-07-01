Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP OBSERVES NATIONAL BLOOD DONOR MONTH

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Story by Seaman Ariana Torman 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    In honor of National Blood Donor Month, Capt. (Ret.) Evin Thompson makes his 94th donation to the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Blood Bank, Jan. 7. Thompson, who served 35 years in the U.S. Navy, believes that by donating blood he is continuing his service by giving back. “Throughout my career I was involved in many situations where blood was needed and there was always a supply,” said Thompson. “That supply had to come from people who donated. It only takes a couple hours of my time and that’s nothing compared to what this country and the Navy gave to me.” If you would like to donate blood, stop by NMCP’s Blood Drive, Monday, Jan. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Building 2, ground floor, lobby. Give the gift of life!

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 09:06
    Story ID: 412653
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    This work, NMCP OBSERVES NATIONAL BLOOD DONOR MONTH, by SN Ariana Torman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

