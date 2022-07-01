NMCP OBSERVES NATIONAL BLOOD DONOR MONTH

Photo By Seaman Ariana Torman | In honor of National Blood Donor Month, Capt. (Ret.) Evin Thompson makes his 94th...... read more read more

Photo By Seaman Ariana Torman | In honor of National Blood Donor Month, Capt. (Ret.) Evin Thompson makes his 94th donation to the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Blood Bank, Jan. 7. Thompson, who served 35 years in the U.S. Navy, believes that by donating blood he is continuing his service by giving back. "Throughout my career I was involved in many situations where blood was needed and there was always a supply," said Thompson. "That supply had to come from people who donated. It only takes a couple hours of my time and that's nothing compared to what this country and the Navy gave to me." If you would like to donate blood, stop by NMCP's Blood Drive, Monday, Jan. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Building 2, ground floor, lobby. Give the gift of life!