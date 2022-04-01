Commander, Carrier Strike Group FOUR visits Ford

Rear Adm. Rich Brophy, Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4 visited USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Jan. 4, to conduct a familiarization tour of the ship to see first-hand the ship's advanced technology, and to provide him an opportunity to discuss the ship's 2022 training cycle.



While onboard Brophy visited various spaces around the ship to include primary flight control, the tactical flag command and control center, and the aft weapons handling transfer area. At each location, he received a brief on the capabilities of the equipment and learned how the training cycle for Ford’s employment could be affected due to the ship’s enhanced design and abilities.



“As we continue to advance our training at CSG-4, taking advantage of the Ford-class aircraft carrier’s capabilities will enhance our ability to train an integrated naval force to win the high-end fight,” said Brophy. “Our team looks forward to partnering with the Ford to mentor and train their sailors and ensure the strike group is ready for global combat.”



Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford’s commanding officer, spoke with Brophy about his vision and goals for the crew and the ship beyond the current Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Newport News Shipyard.



“My goal for Ford’s upcoming training cycle is to build momentum with the class that Ford began during her post-delivery test and trials,” said Lanzilotta. “By the time 2022 is in the rear view mirror there should be no question in anyone’s mind when they work with Ford that this class of ship is as or more capable than anything before.”



Throughout the coming months, CSG-4 and Ford leadership will continue to plan and refine the scenarios that will achieve their goals to ultimately ensure the entire Gerald R. Ford Strike Group is battle tested and ready for operational employment later this year.



Brophy added “I am eager to see how Ford’s combat watchstanders integrate with the Destroyer Squadron and other warfare commanders. We look forward to ensuring the Ford is a fully trained ship, effective, lethal and worldwide deployable.”



According to Lanzilotta, Ford-class carriers and their advanced technology have changed the game on warfighting, and he is excited to take Naval Aviation to the next level.



“Ford brings a unique ability to really test the limits of our warfighter mindset,” said Lanzilotta. “Our future iterations of integrated training drills need to fold her capabilities in, not just from the flight deck air perspective, but also in executing missions like maritime strike that can validate the improved tactics this platform will bring to the fleet.”



Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing PIA, a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs.

