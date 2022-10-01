Courtesy Translation: Video conference of the German Federal Chancelor and the heads of the governments of the Federal States on Jan 07, 2022

Press Release from the Federal German Government from 10 JAN 2022



Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Video conference of the German Federal Chancelor and the heads of the governments of the Federal States on Jan 07, 2022



Decision: The measures taken to reduce contacts and the large number of booster vaccinations have contributed to the fact that the Omikron variant has not yet spread as quickly in Germany in recent weeks as was expected based on experience in other countries. The measures adopted by the federal and state governments are effective because citizens are behaving responsibly.



The Federal Chancellor and the heads of the government of the German Federal States thank the citizens for their prudence during the holidays. They are aware that the pandemic has already demanded a great deal from citizens over a very long period of time.



The members of the Federal Government's Expert Council on COVID-19 assume that the Omikron variant will also prevail in Germany and will soon be dominant nationwide. With the rapid spread of the variant, a significant increase in the 7-day incidence is now to be expected, which is already visible. Therefore, the opinion of the Expert Council of Dec. 19, 2021 is still valid. In their second statement, published on Jan. 6, the experts presented important additional findings on the Omikron variant. The panel states that infections with the Omikron variant are likely to lead less frequently to severe disease courses in relation to the number of cases, but that a high burden on hospitals can be assumed due to the simultaneous occurrence of very many infected persons. In terms of the number of cases, this concerns less the intensive care units than the normal wards of the hospitals. In addition, the experts emphasize that the Omikron variant is only gradually spreading in older population groups and that the severity of the disease in this vulnerable group is not yet sufficiently assessable. Another major problem arises from the expected high number of infections, which lead to staff shortages through illness and quarantine. It can be expected due to the severity of Omikron, that these shortages could lead to a restriction of the functionality of the critical infrastructure.



Due to its special properties, the Omikron variant can lead to a massive increase in the number of infections, which threatens to quantitatively outweigh the advantage of the milder courses compared to the delta variant. The infection dynamics must be closely monitored in order to be able to act quickly and, if necessary, to further intensify the protective measures. The immune protection mediated by first and second vaccination is limited in the case of the Omikron variant. Therefore, people who only have such a first and second vaccination protection will also become sick. According to the expert panel, the third vaccination significantly reduces the risk of infection with the Omikron variant according to all available studies. This once again underlines the importance of booster vaccination with the highly effective mRNA vaccines from Moderna and BioNTech.



The Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States once again thank the Council of Experts for its important work.



The central building block for Germany to get through this new phase of the pandemic is to protect citizens through booster vaccinations as well as first and second vaccinations. Vaccinations protect against serious illnesses – this starts from the very first vaccination on. Everyone should be presented with a vaccination offer.



Those who already have basic immunization protection are encouraged to continue to behave responsibly and in solidarity. The Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States ask everybody to accept the offer of a booster vaccination. The goal of carrying out 30 million vaccinations by Christmas has been achieved. Now, the federal and state governments want to carry out a additional 30 million vaccinations in a joint effort by the end of January.



Against the background of the current situation, the Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German federal States have reached the following agreements:



1. The new virus variant is transmitted very easily from person to person. Therefore, it is important to wear FFP2 masks indoors and when meeting other people. These masks are particularly effective in preventing infections. When shopping in stores and when using public transportation, the use of FFP2 masks is strongly recommended.



2. It remains necessary to significantly reduce contacts even in private meetings. The existing rule remains in place, allowing private gatherings of vaccinated and recovered individuals with a maximum of 10 people. For unvaccinated and non-recovered persons, the following still applies: Only members of one's own household and a maximum of two persons of another household may meet. Children up to the age of 14 are exempt.



3. Nationwide, access to facilities and events for cultural and leisure activities (movie theaters, theatres, etc.) as well as to the retail trade (exception: shops for daily needs) remains possible only for vaccinated and recovered individuals (2G) regardless of incidence. Exceptions apply to people who cannot be vaccinated and to people for whom there is no general vaccination recommendation. Exceptions for children and adolescents up to 18 years of age are also possible. Compliance with the rules is strictly controlled.



4. Access to gastronomy (restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs, etc.) will also continue to be limited to vaccinated and recovered individuals (2G) and will additionally only be possible nationwide and regardless of incidence with a daily test or with proof of a booster vaccination starting on the day of the booster vaccination (2G Plus). Since masks cannot be worn permanently in these places and therefore, the virus variant can be transmitted there particularly easy.



5. German Federal States will pay particular attention to bars and pubs where the risk of infection is particularly high due to direct contact, small distance and masks not worn permanently.



6. Indoor clubs and discotheques ("Tanzlustbarkeiten") will remain closed until further notice and dance events will be prohibited.



7. The federal and state governments point to the existing obligation to work from home. The Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German federal States are calling on employers and employees to make greater use of home office in the coming weeks. Working from home reduces contacts at work and on the way to work. It helps to reduce the number of infections.



8. In accordance with the recommendation of the Expert Council, the Federal Government and the German Federal States will ensure a balanced concept for the isolation of patients and the quarantine of contact persons. At the same time, the requirements of infection protection should be met, especially for vulnerable groups. Based on the recommendations of the Federal Ministry of Health, which are based on the corresponding findings of the Robert Koch Institute, the Federal Government and the German Federal States will make the necessary changes to the legal regulations in a timely manner.



So far, contact persons of a person infected with the Omikron virus variant have to adhere to a strict quarantine of 14 days, which cannot be terminated prematurely by a negative test.



In future, those contact persons who have full vaccination protection through the booster vaccination will be exempt from quarantine; this also applies to comparable groups (newly vaccinated and recovered, etc.). For all others, isolation or quarantine usually ends after 10 days. You can "test out" after a proven infection or as a contact person after seven days through a PCR or certified rapid antigen test (with proof). This also takes into account the challenges for the critical infrastructure.



In order to effectively protect vulnerable persons in hospitals, care facilities and integration assistance facilities, the isolation of employees after infection can only be terminated after seven days by a mandatory PCR test with a negative result and the service can be resumed if the persons concerned were previously symptom-free for 48 hours.



For school children and children in childcare services, the quarantine as a contact person can be ended after just five days by a PCR or antigen rapid test, as they are integrated into continuous testing strategies. Exceptions to quarantine are possible if there is a high level of protection (such as daily testing, mask requirements, etc.).



9. The Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States agree that the vaccination campaign will continue at full speed. All citizens who have received a first and second vaccination should be given a booster vaccination in a timely manner. The booster vaccination provides the best immune protection against the Omikron variant. Those who have not yet been able to decide on vaccination should be specifically addressed again. At the latest now, with the new and much more easily transmitted virus variant, the time has come to protect yourself and to carry out the first and second vaccination. Even a fresh initial vaccination protects against severe courses in a timely manner.



10. In view of the need to achieve a high vaccination rate, the Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States consider a general vaccination obligation to be necessary. They reaffirm their decisions of December, 2021. The German Federal States assume that a timetable for the corresponding legislation will soon be available.



11. In recent weeks, the federal and state governments have discussed the expected effects of the rapid spread of the virus variant together with the operators of the critical infrastructures. Many areas of critical infrastructure are prepared for a massive staff shortage and have adjusted their plans accordingly. Further steps will now follow. The Federal Government and the German Federal States will continue to exchange views on this subject on a regular basis. In order to cushion the staff shortage predicted by the Expert Council, the Federal Government and the German federal States consider pandemic-related precautions in the area of working hours to be necessary – initially by taking advantage of the possibilities of exceptions to the applicable provisions of the Working Time Act.



12. In its second opinion of Jan. 6, 2022, the Expert Council points out that the health system must be prepared for the coming wave of infections. The Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States ask the Health Ministers of the Federal and State Governments, in accordance with the recommendations of the Expert Council, to prepare the hospitals for the expected high number of infections.



13. Cultural experience and artistic production show their great importance and social value, especially in the pandemic. Through the concrete design of the measures for the cultural sector (in particular 2G and 2G Plus regulations), the German Federal States respect the special obligation to justify restrictions on cultural activities highlighted in the Infection Protection Act.



14. With the new Bridging Aid IV, the Economic Stabilization Fund and hardship aid as well as the special rules for the event industry, the Federal Special Fund for Trade Fairs and Exhibitions, the Federal Special Fund for Cultural Events, the Corona Aid For Professional Sports programme and the KFW Special Programme, financial support will continue to be available for the companies affected by the Corona protection measures. Since the extended access restrictions, for example for the retail trade and for the gastronomy, may require additional control effort, the federal government takes into account corresponding material and personnel costs in the fixed costs as part of bridging aid IV. The German Federal States welcome the start of applications for bridging aid IV and the early payment of advance payments. The Federal Government and the German Federal States will take all necessary measures to prevent criminal abuse of economic aid.



15. The Chancellor and the German Federal States agree that the rules for social contacts and events adopted in December will continue to apply. The existing resolutions of the Federal Government and the German Federal States therefore remain valid, unless this decision makes a different determination. All measures are the agreement of nationwide uniform minimum standards, further measures in the Federal States remain possible.



16. The Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States will meet again on Jan. 24, 2022 to discuss the situation.



Protocol declaration Bavaria:



1. Bavaria already has very strict regulations to combat the corona pandemic, which go far beyond the regulations of many other states. In Bavaria, for example, there is already a far-reaching FFP2 mask requirement, the bars, pubs and discos classified as particularly dangerous for infection are completely closed and for cultural, sports and other events 2G Plus has been introduced with capacity restrictions. In addition, gastronomy in "regional hotspots" is prohibited in Bavaria.



2. Today's decision largely falls short of the legal situation already in force in Bavaria and some other states. Further tightening of freedom-restricting measures, such as an incidence-independent 2G Plus rule in the entire catering industry, must first be carefully examined on the basis of scientific expertise that is as secure as possible. This is not yet sufficient yet. In its statement of Jan. 06, 2022, the Expert Council of the Federal Government also called for a further intensification of restriction measures only in the event that the burden of high numbers of infections and staff shortages should become too high in the coming weeks. It is important to keep a close eye on the development of infection dynamics in order to be able to act quickly and with prudence and caution if necessary.



Protocol declaration of the State of Sachsen-Anhalt:



The Federal Government's Council of Experts has neither recommended concrete measures on contact or access restrictions nor provided medically reliable advice on shortening isolation or quarantine periods; nor has it commented on the infectiological risks associated with the absence of waiting periods for complete vaccinations, including booster vaccinations.



Sachsen-Anhalt sees the Federal Government to be responsible for the corresponding proposals in paragraphs 4 and 8 of today's decision of the Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German Federal States. In addition, Sachsen-Anhalt agrees with paragraph 2 of the Protocol Declaration of Bavaria.



Source: https://www.bundesregierung.de/breg-de/aktuelles/pressemitteilungen/videoschaltkonferenz-des-bundeskanzlers-mit-den-regierungschefinnen-und-regierungschefs-der-laender-am-7-januar-2022-1995228

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 08:12 Story ID: 412649 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Courtesy Translation: Video conference of the German Federal Chancelor and the heads of the governments of the Federal States on Jan 07, 2022, by Nadine Bower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.