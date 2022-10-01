Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF plans Justified Accord 22 exercise in Kenya

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.10.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Solomon Abanda 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Military planners from U.S., Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda converged in Nairobi, Kenya, Dec. 6 to execute the final planning event for exercise Justified Accord 22 scheduled for March.
    To mitigate the COVID-19 global pandemic, planners used a combination of in-person attendance and virtual technology to further refine details of JA22, set to execute in Kenya.
    The primary events scheduled for JA22 will be a multinational command post exercise and a multinational field training exercise with more than 1,000 troops participating, said, Austin Blessard, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa lead JA22 planner.
    Justified Accord is U.S. Africa Command’s annual joint combined exercise in East Africa. It involves multiple U.S. military components, Allies and Partner Nations, and international organizations to promote interoperability between participants for peacekeeping operations in East Africa.
    “The planning event was a great success and demonstrated the collaboration we have with other U.S. entities and partner nations,” said Blessard. “It is essential to show the positive effects of regional cooperation on building troop readiness and increasing regional stability.”

    Story ID: 412647
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF plans Justified Accord 22 exercise in Kenya, by SSG Solomon Abanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

